Digicel gallops with KMTC Xmas Meet

Latest update December 23rd, 2016 12:55 AM
Cellphone provider DIGICEL has continued its support of the Annual Kennard Memorial Turf Club Boxing Day horserace meet set for December 26th, next at Kennard’s Turf Club, Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice.
Digicel’s Senior Sponsorship and Events Executive, Ms Louanna Abrams handed over the sponsorship cheque to Justice Cecil Kennard, organiser of event which will cover the E & Lower category of races which has a top prize of $500,000 and a trophy.
Dec 23, 2016Action in the 7th Annual Atkinson Brothers 5-a-side Football Tournament continued on Wednesday night with seven matches completed, at the Kumaka Recreational ground, Region 1. In the opening fixture,...
Dec 23, 2016
Dec 23, 2016
Dec 23, 2016
Dec 23, 2016
Dec 22, 2016
Dec 22, 2016
Anil Nandlall published a letter in the Kaieteur News last Monday (December 19) with the heading, “PPP Government... more
There are small contractors who refuse to do any business with government. The most common complaint is that the government... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders After a lifetime in Caribbean and international politics, I thought the time had long since passed... more
There are a lot of angry people around and their anger is directed at the government. Many are blaming the President... more