Digicel gallops with KMTC Xmas Meet

Cellphone provider DIGICEL has continued its support of the Annual Kennard Memorial Turf Club Boxing Day horserace meet set for December 26th, next at Kennard’s Turf Club, Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice.

Digicel’s Senior Sponsorship and Events Executive, Ms Louanna Abrams handed over the sponsorship cheque to Justice Cecil Kennard, organiser of event which will cover the E & Lower category of races which has a top prize of $500,000 and a trophy.