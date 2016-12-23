Bandit captured after attempting to rob Diamond Fire Station

Latest update December 23rd, 2016 12:55 AM
The police were able to capture one of three bandits who tried to rob ranks at the Diamond Fire Station, East Bank Demerara (EBD) yesterday morning.
According to information received, two firemen were about to open the gate to the Fire Station when they were confronted by the trio.
When the ranks put up a fight, two of the men escaped while the firefighters managed to hold onto one of the bandits, who is said to be the driver of the car.
The suspect was handed over to the police and the vehicle was impounded at the station.
The bandits were not armed.
Dec 23, 2016Action in the 7th Annual Atkinson Brothers 5-a-side Football Tournament continued on Wednesday night with seven matches completed, at the Kumaka Recreational ground, Region 1. In the opening fixture,...
Dec 23, 2016
Dec 23, 2016
Dec 23, 2016
Dec 23, 2016
Dec 22, 2016
Dec 22, 2016
Anil Nandlall published a letter in the Kaieteur News last Monday (December 19) with the heading, “PPP Government... more
There are small contractors who refuse to do any business with government. The most common complaint is that the government... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders After a lifetime in Caribbean and international politics, I thought the time had long since passed... more
There are a lot of angry people around and their anger is directed at the government. Many are blaming the President... more