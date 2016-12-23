Bandit captured after attempting to rob Diamond Fire Station

The police were able to capture one of three bandits who tried to rob ranks at the Diamond Fire Station, East Bank Demerara (EBD) yesterday morning.

According to information received, two firemen were about to open the gate to the Fire Station when they were confronted by the trio.

When the ranks put up a fight, two of the men escaped while the firefighters managed to hold onto one of the bandits, who is said to be the driver of the car.

The suspect was handed over to the police and the vehicle was impounded at the station.

The bandits were not armed.