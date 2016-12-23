Latest update December 23rd, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

7th Annual Atkinson Brothers 5-a-side Football Tournament…Expendables win big on second night against Attackers

Dec 23, 2016 Sports 0

Action in the 7th Annual Atkinson Brothers 5-a-side Football Tournament continued on Wednesday night with seven matches completed, at the Kumaka Recreational ground, Region 1.

Part of the action in this year’s Atkinson Brothers 5-a-side Football Tournament.

In the opening fixture, Santa Rosa United cruised past Kairie 2-0 with Ronaldo Rodrigues netting in the 17th minute, while Dane Atkinson’s 20th minute strike completed their tally.
In the second game of the evening, Newcastle enjoyed a similar result against Golden Eagles with Shemeka Abrahams and Brandy Phillips firing in solitary strikes in the 5th and 9th minutes respectively.
The third encounter saw Construction and Avengers played to a nil-all stalemate, before the former prevailed 3-1 on penalty kicks.
The fourth game between Netrockers and Kairie was won by the former 1-0 on penalty kicks after regulation time ended nil-all.
Silver Sands then squeezed past Cart Market 1-0 through a solitary strike off the boots of Delon Fernandes in the 22nd minute.
Young Guns then hammered Golden Eagles 3-0 with Denzil Vieira firing in a brace in the 1st and 10th minutes, while Brandon Atkinson completed their tally with a 22nd minute effort.
In the final game of the night, Expendables led by a double from Deon Narine in the 4th and 30th minutes and a single goal each from Randy Narine 14th and Raul Archer 29th beat Attackers 4-1. Responding for Attackers was Romanio Henry in the 25th minute.
Meanwhile, in the men’s category, the winners will receive $200,000 and the winning trophy, while the runner-up take home $75,000, while in the women’s segment the champions will cart off $100,000 and runner-up $40,000.
The tournament is set to conclude on Boxing Day, at the same venue.
Among the sponsors on board are Peanut & Sons Speed Boat Service, Trophy Stall, Ivor Domingo and Clement La Cruz.

More in this category

Sports

7th Annual Atkinson Brothers 5-a-side Football Tournament…Expendables win big on second night against Attackers

7th Annual Atkinson Brothers 5-a-side Football...

Dec 23, 2016

Action in the 7th Annual Atkinson Brothers 5-a-side Football Tournament continued on Wednesday night with seven matches completed, at the Kumaka Recreational ground, Region 1. In the opening fixture,...
Read More
Stag Beer fuels Kennard’s Memorial Club Xmas Race Meet

Stag Beer fuels Kennard’s Memorial Club Xmas...

Dec 23, 2016

STAG Nations Cup KO Football – East Bank takes center stage today

STAG Nations Cup KO Football – East Bank takes...

Dec 23, 2016

Digicel gallops with KMTC Xmas Meet

Digicel gallops with KMTC Xmas Meet

Dec 23, 2016

GCC to host T20 softball on Tuesday

GCC to host T20 softball on Tuesday

Dec 23, 2016

7th Annual Atkinson Brothers 5-a-side Football Tournament Reigning champs open with contrasting results -More matches were scheduled for last evening

7th Annual Atkinson Brothers 5-a-side Football...

Dec 22, 2016

Yassin’s marathon run as GOA President continues -re-elected unopposed for what can be final term

Yassin’s marathon run as GOA President...

Dec 22, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Another take!

    There are small contractors who refuse to do any business with government. The most common complaint is that the government... more

  • Outraged for black womanhood

    By Sir Ronald Sanders After a lifetime in Caribbean and international politics, I thought the time had long since passed... more

  • Help! Help!

    There are a lot of angry people around and their anger is directed at the government. Many are blaming the President... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch