7th Annual Atkinson Brothers 5-a-side Football Tournament…Expendables win big on second night against Attackers

Action in the 7th Annual Atkinson Brothers 5-a-side Football Tournament continued on Wednesday night with seven matches completed, at the Kumaka Recreational ground, Region 1.

In the opening fixture, Santa Rosa United cruised past Kairie 2-0 with Ronaldo Rodrigues netting in the 17th minute, while Dane Atkinson’s 20th minute strike completed their tally.

In the second game of the evening, Newcastle enjoyed a similar result against Golden Eagles with Shemeka Abrahams and Brandy Phillips firing in solitary strikes in the 5th and 9th minutes respectively.

The third encounter saw Construction and Avengers played to a nil-all stalemate, before the former prevailed 3-1 on penalty kicks.

The fourth game between Netrockers and Kairie was won by the former 1-0 on penalty kicks after regulation time ended nil-all.

Silver Sands then squeezed past Cart Market 1-0 through a solitary strike off the boots of Delon Fernandes in the 22nd minute.

Young Guns then hammered Golden Eagles 3-0 with Denzil Vieira firing in a brace in the 1st and 10th minutes, while Brandon Atkinson completed their tally with a 22nd minute effort.

In the final game of the night, Expendables led by a double from Deon Narine in the 4th and 30th minutes and a single goal each from Randy Narine 14th and Raul Archer 29th beat Attackers 4-1. Responding for Attackers was Romanio Henry in the 25th minute.

Meanwhile, in the men’s category, the winners will receive $200,000 and the winning trophy, while the runner-up take home $75,000, while in the women’s segment the champions will cart off $100,000 and runner-up $40,000.

The tournament is set to conclude on Boxing Day, at the same venue.

Among the sponsors on board are Peanut & Sons Speed Boat Service, Trophy Stall, Ivor Domingo and Clement La Cruz.