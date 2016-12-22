Relatives of slain cops receive cash assistance from GPF

The Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) ‘Fallen Heroes Foundation’ yesterday donated $450,000 as a measure of support to nine families of police officers who died in the line of duty.

The handing over ceremony was held at the Police Officers’ Mess, Eve Leary.

Abina LaRose, Neola Persaud, Enola Pantlitz, Triola Elias, Rizpah Cosbert, Carleen Mickle, Roxanne Gilkes, Nehena Bollers and Adesia Johnson were the beneficiaries, a Government release said.

Chairman of the Foundation, Pastor Raphael Massiah, said that the aim of the foundation is to recognise the service of those who died in the line of duty. The foundation, the Chairman noted, embarked on a policy of providing critical support to enable those left behind with the necessary support.

“The entire community, not just the police force, but the entire nation is indebted for the service of your loved ones,” the Chairman stated.

Massiah pointed out that the foundation gives support to the children of the fallen police officers in welfare and education. The foundation at the beginning of every school term provides support for 25 children.

Pastor Massiah noted that all across the world, police officers are treated with the upmost respect for the service they lend to their country.

While Guyana is not quite there, he believes that “this initiative is a step in the right direction to recognise those men and women who serve well, and who have done well.”

The Chairman also pointed out that the foundation, ever since its establishment in 2015, receives donations from President David Granger, members of the GPF, the business community and politicians.

Carleen Mickle, a beneficiary, speaking to media operatives said that she is grateful for the support her family has been receiving from the foundation.

Earlier this year, $2.7M was collected from fundraising activities held by each Divisional Commander. That money was raised to assist the various families of the slain officers.