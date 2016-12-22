Latest update December 22nd, 2016 12:59 AM

Police awards K/News Michael Jordan for assisting in cracking cold case

Dec 22, 2016

Commissioner of Police, Seelall Persaud presenting a plaque to Michael Jordan

His interest in cold cases has led to him solving one in real life.

Yesterday, Kaieteur News’ senior crime reporter and editor, Michael Jordan received an award from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for the role he played in solving a 2012 cold case.

Presenting the plaque to Jordan, the man who writes the Murder and Mystery column every Sunday was Commissioner of Police, Seelall Persaud, during the Force’s award ceremony at the Tactical Service Unit (TSU).

It was with the crime journalist’s assistance that investigators were able to solve a 2012 cold case early this year. A hit man was hired to kill the victim. Both the hit man and the individual who hired him have been charged.

Jordan, reacting to the award said, “My interest in cold cases started when I was eleven, and a serial killer named Harrynauth Beharry was murdering children in every county.

He killed six small boys and a girl before a police constable named James Browne followed up on a tip that a senior colleague ignored, and caught that killer,” Jordan recalled.

He added, “My interest increased when someone broke the neck of a 14-year-old girl named Ann Stewart and dumped her in an alleyway in my community. Ann’s killer is still out there.  That was 40 years ago, and I revisit that case every now and then.

I have always dreamed, even back then, of being like detective James Brown; putting the bad guys away, while bringing closure to families grieving for murdered loved ones.

I am grateful that I am in a career that is giving me the opportunity to make a difference. I am humbled that my small contribution was recognized by the really hard-working members of the Guyana Police Force.

This award is not just for me, but for those victims who have received justice, and those for whom closure remains elusive.

This award is for the families of Babita Sarjou, Jadesh Dass, Sadeek Juman, Mohamed and Bibi Munir, among many others whose alleged killers have been caught.

It is also for Ann Stewart, Dolly Baksh, Monica Reece, Vincent Teekah, Marcyn King, Trevor Julius Fung, Ronald Waddell, Courtney Crum-Ewing, and the other victims of a list that is tragically too long.

We have not forgotten you.”

