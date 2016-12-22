National Assembly approves 2017 budget

After weeks of debate, yesterday the National Assembly approved the 2017 $250B Budget.

For the Office of the Prime Minister, $882M was approved; Parliament will get $1.5B for 2017 while the Ministry of Presidency will receive $6B. The Ministry of Social Cohesion has been allocated $90.1M while Ministry of Public Infrastructure has secured $34.6B.

Prior to the adjournment of the House to January 5, Prime Minster Moses Nagamootoo thanked at length, all those who helped to make the moment possible.

The Leader of Government business in the House said he noticed that the Speaker, Dr. Barton Scotland, had cause to use his gavel more often than any other Speaker during the budget debates.

The Prime Minister also extended well wishes to his colleagues in Government and in the political opposition. He even brought the Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo a red tie for Christmas. His gesture was roundly applauded.

Jagdeo did not accept the tie in the House.

The First Vice President stressed that the way forward must see patriotism strengthening the relationship between the Government and the Opposition so that both can work towards the betterment of the nation.

Also sharing similar sentiments on behalf of the Leader of the Opposition was PPP member, Juan Edghill.

The former Junior Finance Minister extended hearty thanks to staff of the National Assembly, Members of Parliament and the media.

Edghill said that Christmas is a special time of the year. He said that with all of the additions and embellishments that the festivity brings, the core message remains the same. He said that that message is one of bringing hope to mankind.

“We in the opposition continue to commit ourselves to work in that spirit to ensure we keep hope alive in our nation and our people are not left without representation; and their voices are heard,” said Edghill.

He said, “We will work in their best interest and ensure that suffering is alleviated and that their lives become better. In this season of Christmas where there is a lot of celebration, we also pause to think of the many Guyanese who would have liked to be celebrating but because of their present circumstances there is no real joy around the table on Christmas day.”

In this regard, the Parliamentarian said that the Opposition empathizes with them. He sought to give the assurance to those people that the PPP would not disappoint them and that this time of gloom will also come to past.

Edghill said that at the appropriate time, there will be joy and singing again in the streets of Georgetown.

The Speaker of the House closed off the proceedings by reminding the Opposition and the Government that Christmas is a time for giving and loving and particularly; a time for togetherness not separation.

“I wish that for all of us,” he concluded.