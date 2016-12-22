Metro Office and Computer Supplies partners with KMTC for XMAS meet

Metro Office and Computer Supplies has thrown its support behind the Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) for the staging of its XMAS race meet which is set for December 26 at Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice.

Chief Executive Officer of Metro Avia Lindie handed over a cheque for the sum of G$1.2m to Chairman of the KMTC Cecil Kennard at a simple ceremony held yesterday at the entity’s location 127 A Quamina Street, Georgetown. The prize will be given the winner of the feature B and Lower event.

Lindie said they are happy to partner with the KMTC once again adding that this is the 11th year they are on board. Ms. Lindie stated that her company and KMTC shared a fruitful relationship for the past 38 years and she is looking forward to a successful event.

Mr. Kennard expressed gratitude to the sponsor and said he is looking forward to their continued support. He related that turfites will be in for a treat since most of the country’s top horses are slated to take part. Kennard indicated that eight races have been confirmed and the track is in fine shape. He also thanked the media for the continued backing. (Zaheer Mohamed)