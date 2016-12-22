Jagdeo pick six fuh Soulja Bai play wid

Ever since he lef de office Jagdeo sit down and he planning how to get back in government. He put together all kind of plan. De first thing he do was to claim how GECOM and Surujbally thief de elections. He in power and he claim how GECOM rig de elections fuh de opposition.

Dem boys seh that every time that particular party lose de elections dem always claim that it rig. Is that rigging mek Jagdeo and he crew pick pun Surujbally. Dem boys seh he fight down Surujbally to get de man to lef de wuk as Chairman of GECOM.

Surujbally couldn’t tek it suh he tell de world that he gun lef de wuk. Jagdeo couldn’t hear a better word. Now Jimmy Carter did come and he lef a formula fuh appointment of de job Surujbally was doing. De formula was fuh Jagdeo to put up six names and fuh Soulja Bai to select one.

Well dem boys seh that Jagdeo pick six names and if Soulja Bai only tek one of dem, is done dem done wid voting. Imagine Jagdeo pick Chris Ram, a man who he does cuss all de time. He actually call Ram and talk to him. Dem boys seh that right away dem smell a rat, and a big one too.

Jagdeo want somebody pun de GECOM who gun do wha he want dem to do. De last time he did ask a man to smuggle in fake statement of poll when GECOM was counting de vote. After de plan expose Jagdeo get vex because de commissioner he use get ketch.

And Ram is not de only strange Jagdeo pick. He pick a woman who seh that she looking after she own race before she look after she country. Besides that, she and Jagdeo is buddy friends.

If she expect Soulja Bai to pick, then de country got more stupid people than dem boys believe.

And besides, Soulja Bai ain’t sharing out Christmas gifts yet. Moses give Jagdeo one –a red tie. And Dem boys see when Jagdeo tek it—wid a smile.

Talk half and watch out fuh Jagdeo and more tricks.