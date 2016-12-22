Giftland Mall offers to sell power to GPL

Latest update December 22nd, 2016 12:59 AM
…50 % cheaper than Wartsila
During a press conference earlier this week, the Chief Executive Officer (Acting) of the Guyana
Power and Light (GPL), Renford Homer, stated that the entity had previously declined a proposal put forward by the Giftland Mall to sell electricity to the state-owned entity.
Previous reports indicated that the Mall, which is located at Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara is currently generating in excess of four megawatts of electricity of its demand is approximately 1.5 Megawatts (MW).
It was the intention of the Giftland Mall to sell the excess power to the GPL.
However, Homer said that the particulars of the proposal fell short in addressing the needs of the Power Company. He expounded that the time in which the Mall was desirous of supplying energy to GPL was ‘really not in keeping with the time that we would actually benefit from that excess energy’.
The CEO stated that the establishment has proposed that it supply several neighbouring communities including Sophia with electricity between 10:00hrs and 13:00hrs.
However, he noted that the demand for electricity is usually between 18:30hrs and 21:00hrs.
Chairman of the Giftland Group, Roy Beepat, issued a statement yesterday refuting several assertions.
Beepat stated that Giftland proposes to supply 2.5 MW throughout the day and four MW from 22:00hrs – 8:00hrs.
With regards to cost, Beepat said that the Giftland Mall’s proposed US 12.5 cents per kwh is lower than current rates when considering and there is no maintenance and operations overhead, spares, or added fuel charges.
“Therefore we are much cheaper than what they are presently purchasing at from Wartsila by at least 50%.”
Area to supply
Beepat noted that the Mall’s proposal was to supply to the Grid and not specific areas/communities as stated. However he asserted that to protect the “Fragile GPL” Line network, his company can supply its own transmission lines to selected areas.
“Giftland also proposed its power facilitates service to be tied in to the Grid to offer redundancy to the existing system since it is independent of the current power sources.
“We had warned of scenarios such as which transpired with the cable and or Kingston breakdowns, and the importance of having an independent alternative energy which Giftland can provide” the statement read.
Meanwhile, Beepat stated that the Mall’s proposal is currently at the office of the Minister of Infrastructure for consideration of a request made by University of Guyana for Power Supply.
“For too long U.G has had to teach the Nation’s youths with the disadvantage of unreliable power, and it is now up to the Minister to either approve or deny our request.”
