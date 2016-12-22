Food For The Poor pays fines, secures release of 11 prisoners

Food for the Poor (Guyana) Incorporated (FFP) has paid the fines and secured the release of 11 non-violent offenders in time to spend the Christmas holidays with their families and friends. The prisoners were incarcerated due to their inability to pay the required fines, even though the amounts were minimal, FFP disclosed yesterday in a statement.

On December 8, a number of the prisoners were interviewed at the Georgetown Prisons by Public Relations Manager, Wayne Hamilton, who informed them of their release and implored them to change their lives in a meaningful way.

On their release, the prisoners were treated at FFP’s office to a simple ceremony which included a special lunch and words of encouragement from the President and CEO of Food for the Poor Incorporated, Florida, Robin Mahfood via telephone; Chairman Paul Chan-A-Sue, CEO Kent Vincent, Director Sister Julie Matthews, Superintendent of Prisons Alstan Scott, Public Relations Manager Wayne Hamilton, Senior Projects Manager Andrea Benjamin and Father Godfrey Veerasammy SJ, who said a special prayer for the inmates.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, food hampers containing loaves of bread, clothing, personal care items and bibles were given to the inmates.

Cash for assistance with transportation was also provided. Twice a year, the week of Christmas and during Easter’s Holy Week, the Food for the Poor Prison Ministry Programme has been intervening to help release inmates who have committed minor offenses.