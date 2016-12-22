Latest update December 22nd, 2016 12:59 AM

Chris Ram, Norman McLean, four others proposed as GECOM’s chair

Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, has submitted a list of six names, among them a prominent critic and former army chief, to be considered as possible chairpersons of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

The list, which includes one woman, was dispatched yesterday in a letter to President David Granger for him to decide whether he will accept them.

The submissions are Major General (retd) Norman McLean; private sector official and executive at Banks DIH, Ramesh Dookoo; accountant and lawyer, Christopher Ram and Dr. James Rose, a former lecturer of the University of Guyana lecturer and Director of the Department of Culture; and the lone female, Ryhaan Shah, an author from BerbiceGuyana who is said to also be the President of the Guyanese Indian Heritage Association and a columnist. She worked briefly as the General Manager of the then Guyana state television station, GTV.

The list also includes Lawrence Latchmansingh, who has done consultancy works for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The names would have come after weeks of public and internal consultations of the Opposition- the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) with civil society, including religious and other groups.
It would also come after the announced resignation of current GECOM Chairman, Dr. Steve Surujbally, who has been there for over a decade and a half.

Surujbally’s resignation was touted to be effective November 30, 2016. However, he remains on the job, but on leave.

President Granger could either accept or reject the list which means that the Opposition will have to submit a fresh one.

GECOM has been under pressure this year after shocking revelations that its spending, to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars breached established procurement procedures.

State auditors were called in and from initial assessments found significant breaches.

Under arrangements brokered by former US President, Jimmy Carter, who had played a pivotal role in helping to bring free and fair elections, the Opposition has to propose, to the President, names for the GECOM’s Chairperson’s position, to allay later fears of possible bias.

