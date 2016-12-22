7th Annual Atkinson Brothers 5-a-side Football Tournament Reigning champs open with contrasting results -More matches were scheduled for last evening

By Rawle Welch

The 7th Annual Atkinson Brothers 5-a-side Football Tournament got off to an exciting start with the defending men’s champion escaping with a narrow win, while the reigning women’s champion was held to a draw on Tuesday evening at the Kumaka Recreational ground, in Region 1.

Playing in the third game of six, defending champions Silver Sands were held to a 1-1 draw in their pulsating encounter against Vendetta.

The challengers took the lead very early through an alert Kate Campbell, who took full advantage of a mix-up between the goalkeeper and a defender to tap the ball into an empty goal in the second minute.

Seeing themselves fall behind so soon forced the champs to raise their level of play and two minutes later found the equaliser when Renessa Boyal raced on to a long ball, weaved past the advancing goalkeeper, before firing into the goal.

The half came with the scoreline deadlocked at 1-1 and everyone sensing a bruising final period and it, but the only thing missing was goals as both goalkeepers produced some magnificent saves to keep the encounter even until the final whistle sounded.

They each earned a point in the round robin phase.

In the Men’s division which is being played on a knockout basis, Paloma led by a goal each from Ronald Da Silva, who netted in the 5th minute and Fazal Refino’s 19th minute strike squeezed past Sheba 2-1 to earn full points.

On target for the losers was Kester La Rose whose 12th minute effort had levelled the proceedings.

The reigning champions stated their intentions very early when a shot from Refino slammed on to the left upright and rebounded into play only to see the lurking Da Silva receive a squared pass from inside the box meet him on the right side and he nonchalantly poked home after five minutes.

However, that result brought instant reaction from Sheba and they came close to netting the equaliser, but excellent goalkeeping nullified the chance.

Playing with purpose and searching for the leveller, Sheba was rewarded in fortuitous manner when the opposing goalkeeper in his quest to pass the ball to a teammate only succeeded in hitting it straight at the attacking opposition striker and the ball ricochet off his foot and darted over the line much to the dismay of the keeper.

It occurred in the 12th minute of play and the scores remained level at the break.

Four minutes into the second period, Refino fired low past the Sheba goalkeeper to regain the lead and they defended superbly until the final whistle sounded.

In other results: Under-15, Nike Warriors beat Adventurers ‘A’ 1-0; Kamwatta beat Veterans 3-1 on penalty kicks after regulation time ended 2-2 with Edmond Rodrigues netting a brace for Kamwatta, while Michael Atkinson duplicated his effort for the Veterans.

Shortly before the start of play, there were remarks made by Toshao Sherwin Abrams, while Ingrid Atkinson gave a brief synopsis of the tournament’s history.

In the men’s category, the winners will receive $200,000 and the winning trophy, while the runner-up take home $75,000, while in the women’s segment the champions will cart off $100,000 and runner-up $40,000.

The tournament is set to conclude on Boxing Day, at the same venue.

Meanwhile, among the sponsors on board are Peanut & Sons Speed Boat Service, Trophy Stall, Ivor Domingo and Clement La Cruz.