Sparta Boss, who successfully defended their Georgetown Zone title by beating Tucville in the final recently, officially received their prizes during a simple ceremony that was held at the Banks DIH Sports Club.

The champs, who’re also the current national champions took away the top prize of $500,000 and the winning trophy, while Tucville received the runners-up prize of $200,000 and a trophy.

Also collecting prizes for their efforts were Back Circle, who collected $150,000 and a trophy after beating Broad Street that took home $75,000 and a trophy.

In brief remarks, Guinness Brand Manager Lee Baptiste thanked all the teams for participating in the event and improving the overall quality of the event, disclosing that the top four finishers will represent the zone, at the National Championship in 2017.

According to Baptiste, the discipline of teams needs to be improved, noting that acts of indiscipline will be punished with immediate disqualification.

Also, Creanna Damon, representative of sponsor Colours Boutique thanked the spectators and the players for their support in making the tournament a continued success.

Director of Sports Christopher Jones lauded Banks DIH Limited on behalf of the National Sports Commission (NSC) for their continued support of the event, adding it’s important that the corporate sector lend their support to the government towards the advancement of sport.

He informed that the NSC is in consultation with the Ministry of Finance to provide benefits in the form of “tax breaks and waivers” to corporate entities that invest in sport, so that other businesses will be encouraged to assist sports.

Jones further added that the NSC will continue to support the event in any capacity going forward.

The next stop is the West Demerara Zone which will commence next month.

Related