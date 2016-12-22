2nd Annual Petra Organization/Limacol Football Competition launched

The 2nd Annual Petra Organization/Limacol Football Competition was officially launched on Tuesday evening, during a simple ceremony that was conducted, at the Brandsville Hotel in Prashad Nagar.

The competition, which is anticipated to run from January 15th-February 26th, will see sixteen teams battle for cash prizes and trophies in excess of $2million.

The event will be contested in a round-robin format initially, before the knockout phase commences.

Upon the conclusion of the group stage, the top two finishers will progress to the quarterfinal round. Similarly, the winner of each group will receive $100,000, while the respective finishers will pocket $50,000, $30,000 and $20,000 apiece.

The competing teams are defending champ Milerock, Winners Connection, Ann’s Grove, New Amsterdam United, Grove Hi-Tech, Mahaica Determinators, Western Tigers, Camptown, Guyana Police Force, Northern Rangers, Santos, Riddim Squad, Eagles FC (Linden), Den Amstel, Pouderoyen and Uitvlugt.

The winning team will take home $500,000 and a trophy, while the second, third and fourth placed teams will collect $250,000, $125,000 and $75,000 respectively.

Meanwhile, Petra Organization Co-Director Troy Mendonca, speaking at the Launch told the gathering that the plan is to create a tournament parallel to the Elite League and will feature the teams not participating in that competition.

According to Mendonca, “This is our input at the senior level and hopefully the GFF recognizes the event in the future to use for the promotion and relegation to the Elite League”.

He added that while the management of football can be difficult, the onus is on administrators to rise above the challenges since their role is integral and usually impacts the lives of players.

Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde stated that his Administration has always paid close attention to the work being done by the Petra Organization in coordinating football at every level, adding that the expansion of the event from its original 12 teams is “indicative of the model of the GFF and is part and parcel of their vision”.

He further mentioned that the Petra Organization is an example of what is needed in football development, the sport be played on the field and not be politicized, assuring that the GFF is willing to support the Organisation in any way and the door is always open to the entity.

Also, New Guyana Pharmaceutical Corporation (NPC) Financial Manager Duane Lovell speaking on behalf of the company said they are proud to be a part of the event, adding that he is looking forward to the games being played within the rules and may the best team win.