2016 Best Cop wants colleagues to be more competitive

By Romila Boodram

A courageous policeman, who set up a sting operation when two crooks offered to pay $4M in order to have a murder case dismissed last month, was yesterday named 2016’s best cop of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Just a few days ago, a smiling Corporal Prem Narine walked away with a slew of monetary and other awards having been adjudged Criminal Investigation Department (CID)’s top performer for the year 2016.

The Best Cop award is the most coveted award in the Guyana Police Force (GPF) with many ranks competing fiercely for the title.

When Corporal Narine, an investigator of the Major Crimes Unit, was named the Best Cop for the year, he was all smiles as he collected his prizes from Commissioner of Police, Seelall Persaud. His colleagues cheered in the background.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, David Ramnarine, said that Corporal Narine was awarded for his commitment to the fight against crime.

“He is regarded as an excellent team operative, a good decision maker and a team player. As a result of his contribution in the field of criminal investigation, dozens of high profile cases were solved,” Ramnarine said.

He pointed out that the Best Cop worked on 19 cases of murder, two cases of accessory to murder, seven robbery under arms cases, three cases of simple larceny, four cases of trafficking in persons, two cases of possession of firearm without licence and one case of corrupt transaction.

Narine, who has been a policeman for the past 14 years, received $400,000 along with a trophy and a plaque from the Force.

He also received trips to New York, Kaieteur Falls and Arrow Point for himself and immediate family from Gerry Gouveia, head of Roraima Group of Companies.

Having received the prizes, Narine thanked the Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum, Seelall Persaud and head of the Major Crimes Unit, Mitchell Caesar for providing good leadership.

“I remember last week you (Persaud) said that when Blanhum took over as crime chief, we have seen a difference.

Indeed, that is true, Sir, but I must add that just about the same time you took over as Commissioner and what I have recognized is that management in the force from then to now has been something of a difference,” Narine said.

“I think one of the reasons why we have so much success is good management in terms of the Force’s administration. From good management there is good leadership.”

Narine also commended his immediate boss, Caesar, for displaying good leadership.

The Best Cop, who is currently doing a Masters Degree in Business Administration at the Nations University, noted that he alone did not do all the work but it was in fact with the assistance of his colleagues, Inspector Suraj Singh, Lance Corporal Laundry, Sergeant Lowe, Sergeant Ramotar and Eastman.

Some of the cases the best cop worked on:

On February 15, 2008 – 76 year-old businessman Habidoodeen was brutally attacked and beaten at his Ruby, East Bank Essequibo home before a hit man brutally ended his life on the orders of a disgruntled woman, who had coveted the old man’s assets.

It was only when Narine and his team took over that charges were laid against two persons, the hit man and Habidoodeen’s daughter.

Narine also played a major role in solving the Berbice triple murder, in which two adults and a teenage boy were shot dead in the Cookrite Backdam at Mibicuri, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, last July.

The Corporal’s investigative work also contributed to the solving of the murder of fisherman Faiyaz Narinedatt, who was beaten and dumped on the Number 70 Village, Corentyne roadway.

He also turned down $4M when the mother of the alleged mastermind, Marcus Brian Bisram and a relative of one of the suspects tried to bribe him to have the case dismissed.

He also headed investigations into the solving of two cold cases; namely, the murder of a father and his two daughters, who were burnt to death in a Robb Street hotel in 2014, and the 2012 murder of truck driver Jadesh Dass, who was shot dead and dumped on a Mahaica roadway.

He also played a leading role in the investigation where four persons were charged on Tuesday for the murder of rice farming couple, Mohamed Munir and his wife Bibi Jamila who were burnt to death in their home in April, last during a robbery.

Narine once again showed his commitment to the Force in August, last, when he turned down $400,000 which was offered to him by the General Manager of a city hotel, Veersammy Narine to suppress evidence in the murder of Shameer Ali Mursalin.

Mursalin, a trader, was formerly of Grant 1805 Crabwood Creek, Corentyne was fatally shot to the head on October 24, 2015.

The hotel owner’s relative is one of three suspects charged for the murder of Mursalin.