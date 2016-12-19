Ramjattan’s 2:00 a.m curfew stands for Christmas

Latest update December 22nd, 2016 12:59 AM
“Is how much more y’all want to drink after 2 a.m.? Are you not concerned about the road accidents and the need to address
this? Well, I am concerned. I am not going to bend the laws for a few people who want to promote lawlessness…” – Ramjattan
Even though he has faced a tidal wave of requests and pleas for the 2:00 a.m. curfew to be relaxed just for the Christmas season, Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan says that he is standing his ground and will continue to hold out that the curfew will not be relaxed.
“Is how much more y’all want to drink after 2 a.m.? Are you not concerned about the road accidents and the need to address this? Well, I am concerned. I am not going to bend the laws for a few people who want to promote lawlessness. The law gives you up to 2:00 A.M. and that is what you have to work with. So it is not negotiable.”
The Public Security Minister was reminded that last year, he granted a curfew lift for the season and was asked whether he would be inclined to do so, even if it is for two or three days leading up to New Year’s.
To this the politician responded, “Indeed last year I did it for New Year’s, but I am not mindful of doing so again. I have been getting a lot of requests. But I don’t want to do what I did last year, because I am concerned about the road accidents as I said earlier. We have to curb this issue and I am going to stand my ground. I am not going to compromise the law all the time for a few hundred people.”
The politician said he has received nothing but praise since the implementation of the law and he has no intention of stopping now.
In the meantime, he is encouraging Guyanese to drink responsibly during this time of merriment.
