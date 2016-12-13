Reminiscences on the good days as a policeman

Dear Editor,

The crime rate in Region 2, Pomeroon/Supenaam, is always far lower than in most other Administrative regions, but recently in one of the station districts, namely, Aurora Police Station, that runs from Supenaam to Pomona and includes the Supenaam creek there has been a significant increase in crime. Although it is not indictable in nature, it is still very disturbing, and it is interesting to note that most of the reports are from the Good Hope-Supenaam area, which in terms of distance and population amounts to about one fifth the length of the region and its population. The residents are concerned about the response time from the police, and also the action taken.

Of late, there have been several instances where the victims have to go to the police station repeatedly to get them to visit the crime scene, by which time the suspect would in many instances have left the area. Of concern also to persons is that at times, especially after 20:00 hrs, should you visit the station to make a report, you would be told to come back in the morning when the Sergeant is there. The rank would also tell you that he is alone in the station and he cannot leave. I don’t know the authorized or actual strength of that station, but I rather suspect that they are woefully short.

Being an ex-policeman, I can remember when the thickness of the wall used to separate where the subordinate in charge of that station used to live and where the other ranks used to reside (Barrack Room). Unmarried ranks had to live at the station, and although your turn of duty may be eight hours, you were on call twenty-four hours per day, seven days a week unless the doctor recommended otherwise.

Gone are the days when a constable would be given a bicycle allowance for him to respond promptly to crime scenes, serve summonses to defendants and witnesses, and execute warrants, among other things. Nowadays the ranks don’t leave the station, unless the victim or the person making the report provides transportation for them whether by road or river. Yes, times have changed. But is it for the better or worse?

Archie Cordis