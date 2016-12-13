Lamentations on the PPP’s destruction of CHPA

Dear Editor,

The challenges of any new government in a disorganised society are to reshape, fashion and implement programs and policies to guide agencies and ministries. Volumes have been spoken and written about the bedlam of the last two decades under the PPP rule. In order for Guyana to move forward, we must rid ourselves of these institutional dysfunctions. Central Housing and Planning Authority due to the misguided efforts of some in the political directorate became the Ministry of House lots. As has been said before, this program is an abysmal failure. The Land Development and Allocation Department is only one part of the Central Authority. If one were to read the Housing Act, Planning and Settlement Development is the key component of this agency.

No energy needs to be wasted outlining the deficiencies of past policies. A new course is being charted for CH&PA. The diminishing of the planning function has led to the destruction of villages and towns across Guyana and the free for all ‘development’ that has characterized the past two decades. This affects every facet of society and we see it in the chaos of traffic jams, poorly placed housing schemes in areas of no economic opportunities, disjointed business zones, encroachment into communities et cetera.

Georgetown once called the Garden City has deteriorated so far that the dream of gaining World Heritage Status at this stage can best be described as wild fantasy. People interested in World Heritage status don’t destroy historic buildings or allow historic sanctuaries to crumble before their eyes. Negligence, corruption and lawlessness at agencies like the City Engineers department have placed the new CH&PA Board in the peculiar position of villain. This brings me back to paragraph one and the challenges of reshaping a disorganised society. The Board of CH&PA is simply working and following the laws and policies that guide planning.

There are established policies on the books regarding planning permissions for example. Yet, businesses are regularly building and constructing without following the laws and guidelines. These business owners would not attempt to violate similar laws in other countries. It’s inconceivable that a Guyanese would purchase a property in downtown Bridgetown and begin constructions of a multistory building without the requisite permits. These laws and guidelines are followed in functional societies without question.

There are persons in Guyana who are not desirous of change. They’ve become comfortably wealthy by creating and encouraging chaos. While we have a new government, some members of this new political directorate are themselves adrift in this sea of lawlessness. This has to change. CH&PA was a cash cow for some persons in the past, and no doubt others would like to see this continue into the future. Business as usual! I am not a member of any of our political parties, but I did campaign for the APNU/AFC government; having said that, a functional CH&PA is my number one, two and three priorities.

I am not interested in political expediency or cheap vote getting tricks and acts of deception on the population. No government can service all the needs of all the people all the time. The public must know the truth and fed a steady diet of facts and information. As we draw the curtains on 2016, Guyanese must decide if they want real change or superficial change.

The lament about a slowdown in the construction industry and decrease in housing is being driven by those who crunch numbers and those who count dollars. Many of these persons unfortunately are not guided by information or rational analysis. They are trapped in budget, election and project cycles. Monies budgeted must be spent to qualify for more money in the next budget.

Progress and development can only occur in a rules-based society with clear programs and policies. Those trapped in budget, election and project cycles have also trapped large segments of their population into cycles of poverty and violence. The former feeds the latter and the dysfunctions remain much to the surprise of the crunchers of numbers. Another world is possible and we can do better than listen to the cries of those who long for an era where ‘money circulated’

Mark Jacobs

CH&PA Board Member