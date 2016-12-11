City Council has the right to determine what it discusses IN-CAMERA

Dear Editor,

The Council has observed that Demerara Waves and Guyana Chronicle reported that on December 7, 2016 the media was blocked from covering the $3.7 billion dollars budget presentation at City Hall. The Demerara Waves article stated that Councillor, Oscar Clarke moved a motion, at an Extraordinary Statutory meeting of the Council, to discuss Georgetown’s 2017 budget, laws for the Parking Meter project, as well as laws for the proposed Container Fees, be kept in-camera. The articles stated that Team Benchop for Mayor, Councillor Selwyn Smartt exited the meeting and spoke with Demarara Waves reporter.

While the meeting was still in session, Her Worship the Mayor of Georgetown Patricia Chase-Greene was informed of the media report. Councillor Smartt was asked to give an explanation for his actions, Councillor Selwyn Smartt denied uttering those words to the media operative.

The fact is; an Extraordinary Meeting was called on Thursday 7, December, at 2:00pm to discuss and approve the Council’s 2017 budget, proposed amendments to By-laws for the Parking Meter project and By-laws for the proposed Container Fees. It must be noted that at the meeting the Finance Chairman, Mr. Oscar Clarke moved a motion for the discussion on the budget be held in-camera, and that the Council resolves itself into a committee, this motion was seconded by Councillor Junior Garrett. The motion was then put to the house for a vote; (16) sixteen Councillors agreed on the motion before the house, while seven (7) voted against the motion, and one (1) person abstained. After the motion was passed two media operatives who were sitting in the public gallery exited the meeting at their own volition. As such the call for the removal of the public was not made, though it was eventually announced after they departed.

This was done is pursuant to Standing Order 5& 9 of the Municipal and District Council Act Chapter 28:01. Section 5 states: that; “A member desirous of having the doors closed may move a motion that this be done. No debate on the motion shall be held, but the Mayor or presiding member shall at once put the question. If it is decided in the affirmative that doors shall be closed the member who made the motion shall then state in the form of a motion, the subject he wishes discussed, after which question whether the subject shall be discussed with closed doors or not shall be put to the Council without debate. If the motion of debate is lost the doors shall be opened.” Section 9 Section (e) and (f) states that: “A motion can be made without notice for the withdrawal of the public and that the Council resolves itself into a committee.”

Councillor Clarke explained that it was a budget discussion not a presentation and he did not want very sensitive information that has not been finalized to be divulged to the public. He further noted that at a later date the budget would be presented to the citizens and the press would be invited to cover this event and questions would be entertained. Her Worship, the Mayor Patricia Chase-Greene expressed the same sentiments and further noted that consultations would be held and various stakeholders and the press would be invited as is customary.

The Council wishes to categorically state that it did not block the media; it was a meeting to finalize the budget and to make necessary corrections and adjustments before the final presentation to the media and general public. Also, the Council had resolved itself into a committee and the norm is the public is not usually invited to committee meetings.

Further, the Council has always been ready to provide critical information to the media fraternity. The Council views the media as one of its important stakeholders that advances the interest of the Georgetown Municipality. The Council would like to thank the media for its continuous support in making public the projects, programmes and activities of the Council. Also, the statutory meetings of the Council are always open to the public and media, However the Council reserves the right to decide which discussions should be held in -camera.

Debra Lewis

Public Relations Officer