Wiltshire dominoes to commence on Sunday

Latest update December 9th, 2016 12:30 AM
Senior Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Dominoes Association (GDA) Mark Wiltshire will be hosting an 18-team tournament starting at 14:00hrs on Sunday at R and R Sports Club, Meadow Brook Gardens.
Entrance fee is $12,000 and the winning team will take home a trophy and $140,000, runner up a trophy and $50,000 and third place $25,000. All GDA rules will be in effect and the competition will concluded on Monday at Dynasty Sports Bar with the semi finals starting at 14:30hrs.
Among the teams expected to participate are Rage, F and H, Phantom, TNT, Mix Up, Providence and All Seasons. Teams can contact Wiltshire on 665 5855 for more information.
