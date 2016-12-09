UDFA / UDFA GT Beer KO …Hi Stars thump Panthers 3-1; Eagles and Net Rockers draw

James Trotman overlapped well to gain a brace for West Watooka’s Hi Stars who eased past Amelia’s Ward Panthers 3-1 but the clash between Eagles United and Net rockers ended 0-0 when the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) GT Beer Christmas championship continued at the Mackenzie Sports club ground on Wednesday night last.

Trotman was on target in the 7th minute for Hi Stars and by the 37th minute he had the fortune of converting from the penalty spot to double the lead. The first half ended with the Stars flying high with a 2-0 lead.

The advantage was further increased when Michael Peters slotted home in the 50th minute. With the Stars sailing towards a comfortable victory, a lapse in defence saw the Panthers pulling one back after one of their players was brought down in the area.

The resultant penalty taken by Keshawn Dey was able to make it a 3-1 game which was the final score line.

The second game did not produce any goals despite the efforts of both teams where a few changes did not bring about the expected goals. While the veteran Tony Adams was his usual busy, he failed to score. That was also the end result for the likes of Shane Luckie and Denzil Pryce.

For Eagles, their best effort was from Allan Halley who was not penetrative enough in the end. Two more matches were played last night at the same venue.