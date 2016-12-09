Latest update December 9th, 2016 12:30 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

UDFA / UDFA GT Beer KO …Hi Stars thump Panthers 3-1; Eagles and Net Rockers draw

Dec 09, 2016 Sports 0

James Trotman overlapped well to gain a brace for West Watooka’s Hi Stars who eased past Amelia’s Ward Panthers 3-1 but the clash between Eagles United and Net rockers ended 0-0 when the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) GT Beer Christmas championship continued at the Mackenzie Sports club ground on Wednesday night last.
Trotman was on target in the 7th minute for Hi Stars and by the 37th minute he had the fortune of converting from the penalty spot to double the lead. The first half ended with the Stars flying high with a 2-0 lead.
The advantage was further increased when Michael Peters slotted home in the 50th minute. With the Stars sailing towards a comfortable victory, a lapse in defence saw the Panthers pulling one back after one of their players was brought down in the area.
The resultant penalty taken by Keshawn Dey was able to make it a 3-1 game which was the final score line.
The second game did not produce any goals despite the efforts of both teams where a few changes did not bring about the expected goals. While the veteran Tony Adams was his usual busy, he failed to score. That was also the end result for the likes of Shane Luckie and Denzil Pryce.
For Eagles, their best effort was from Allan Halley who was not penetrative enough in the end. Two more matches were played last night at the same venue.

More in this category

Sports

Historic Day/Night game bowls off today at Providence ….Jaguars, Pride battle with pink balls

Historic Day/Night game bowls off today at Providence...

Dec 09, 2016

By Sean Devers Barbados Pride was the last team to beat Guyana Jaguars in Guyana when they won by two runs at Providence in 2014 but the next time they came here they were soundly beaten earlier this...
Read More
Budget allocation for sports almost doubles for 2017

Budget allocation for sports almost doubles for...

Dec 09, 2016

UDFA / UDFA GT Beer KO …Hi Stars thump Panthers 3-1; Eagles and Net Rockers draw

UDFA / UDFA GT Beer KO …Hi Stars thump...

Dec 09, 2016

Reds announce retirement from First-Class cricket Commentary

Reds announce retirement from First-Class cricket...

Dec 09, 2016

Farm overcome North Soesdyke by five wickets

Farm overcome North Soesdyke by five wickets

Dec 09, 2016

RHTY&SC/14th annual Busta Champion of Champions T20 starts on Sunday

RHTY&SC/14th annual Busta Champion of...

Dec 09, 2016

Tammechandra leads Super Power to victory

Tammechandra leads Super Power to victory

Dec 09, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • It is not the time!

    Sherod Duncan, the Deputy Mayor, should carefully pick his battles. He should withdraw from contesting the position... more

  • The dignity of the Obamas

    By Sir Ronald Sanders As Barack Obama’s Presidency of the United States of America enters its final weeks, there are... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch