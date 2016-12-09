Latest update December 9th, 2016 12:30 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Tammechandra leads Super Power to victory

Dec 09, 2016 Sports 0

A fine half century from Vishnu Tammechandra guided Super Power to a five-wicket victory Omesh XI when the West Side 10/10 softball cricket competition continued recently at Leonora Primary School ground.
Tammechandra struck 70 and got support from Lincoln Leander with 20 as Super Power finished on 147-5 in 9.2 overs in reply to Omesh XI’s 142-6. The latter’s batting was centered around Amrit Rai and Azad Azeez who scored 36 and 25 respectively.
In other fixtures, Prem XI beat Matrix XI by six wickets while Super Street overcame Fire Crew by 54 runs. The competition continues on Sunday at the said venue with Omesh XI facing Ruimzeight XI, West Bank playing Tuschen, Prem XI challenging Amazon Warriors and Ruimzeight taking on West Bank.
The tournament is specially organised to revive softball cricket on the West Demerara so anyone desirous of assisting in any form can contact the organisers on 611 6903 or 670 9982.

More in this category

Sports

Historic Day/Night game bowls off today at Providence ….Jaguars, Pride battle with pink balls

Historic Day/Night game bowls off today at Providence...

Dec 09, 2016

By Sean Devers Barbados Pride was the last team to beat Guyana Jaguars in Guyana when they won by two runs at Providence in 2014 but the next time they came here they were soundly beaten earlier this...
Read More
Budget allocation for sports almost doubles for 2017

Budget allocation for sports almost doubles for...

Dec 09, 2016

UDFA / UDFA GT Beer KO …Hi Stars thump Panthers 3-1; Eagles and Net Rockers draw

UDFA / UDFA GT Beer KO …Hi Stars thump...

Dec 09, 2016

Reds announce retirement from First-Class cricket Commentary

Reds announce retirement from First-Class cricket...

Dec 09, 2016

Farm overcome North Soesdyke by five wickets

Farm overcome North Soesdyke by five wickets

Dec 09, 2016

RHTY&SC/14th annual Busta Champion of Champions T20 starts on Sunday

RHTY&SC/14th annual Busta Champion of...

Dec 09, 2016

Tammechandra leads Super Power to victory

Tammechandra leads Super Power to victory

Dec 09, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • It is not the time!

    Sherod Duncan, the Deputy Mayor, should carefully pick his battles. He should withdraw from contesting the position... more

  • The dignity of the Obamas

    By Sir Ronald Sanders As Barack Obama’s Presidency of the United States of America enters its final weeks, there are... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch