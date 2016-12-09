Tammechandra leads Super Power to victory

Latest update December 9th, 2016 12:30 AM
A fine half century from Vishnu Tammechandra guided Super Power to a five-wicket victory Omesh XI when the West Side 10/10 softball cricket competition continued recently at Leonora Primary School ground.
Tammechandra struck 70 and got support from Lincoln Leander with 20 as Super Power finished on 147-5 in 9.2 overs in reply to Omesh XI’s 142-6. The latter’s batting was centered around Amrit Rai and Azad Azeez who scored 36 and 25 respectively.
In other fixtures, Prem XI beat Matrix XI by six wickets while Super Street overcame Fire Crew by 54 runs. The competition continues on Sunday at the said venue with Omesh XI facing Ruimzeight XI, West Bank playing Tuschen, Prem XI challenging Amazon Warriors and Ruimzeight taking on West Bank.
The tournament is specially organised to revive softball cricket on the West Demerara so anyone desirous of assisting in any form can contact the organisers on 611 6903 or 670 9982.
