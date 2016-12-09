RHTY&SC/14th annual Busta Champion of Champions T20 starts on Sunday

The 14th annual Busta Champion of Champions Cricket tournament organised by the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) under the Patronage of H.E President David Granger is set to bowl off on Sunday

in the ancient county.

Matchers in Zone ‘A’ will take center stage on the opening day while matches in Zone ‘B’ would be hosted on December 18th. The year’s edition would be played using the T20 format with two matches being played at one venue.

The eight teams competing teams are Rose Hall Town Gizmos and Gadgets, Tucker Park, West Berbice, Police, Blairmont, Albion, Young Warriors and Upper Corentyne. Sunday’s matches at the Area ‘H’ ground will see Young Warriors taking on West Berbice from 09:30hrs while defending champions Rose Hall Town Gizmos and Gadgets would clash with Upper Corentyne from 13:15hrs.

Matches fixed for December 18th at the Albion Community Centre ground brings together Tucker Park and Police Cricket Club from 09:30hrs while the home team Albion play Blairmont from 13:15hrs.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster has informed that the organisers will be providing coloured Busta T-shirts for each of the eight teams. The semis (Area ‘H’ ground) and final (Venue to be decided) would be played after the festive holiday season.

The wining team will be rewarded with $100,000 and the beautiful Busta trophy, the runner up $50,000.00 and trophy while the third place team would take home $30,000. It was furhet stated that the tournament would be used to promote the club’s ‘Say NO to Drugs, Suicide, Crime and Say Yes to Life, Education and Sports’ message.

The Guyana Beverage Company has been sponsoring the tournament since 2004 and over the years it has developed into the premier first division tournament in Berbice. Foster disclosed that the RHTY&SC has won the tournament 10 times while Albion and Port Mourant have each won it twice.

The finals of the tournament over the years has also been played across the ancient county with Rose Hall Canje, Albion, Port Mourant and the Area ‘H’ grounds all hosting.

Foster has expressed gratitude to the Management of the Guyana Beverage Company especially General Manager Marc Telting and Marketing Manager Shameeza Yadram for their continued confidence in the club and pledged that the usual high standards would be adhered to in running off the competition.

Under the Busta brand, cricket tournaments have also been sponsored for the Busta Enterprise Cricket Club and the Essequibo Cricket Board.

Meanwhile, the Management of the Rose Hall Town Gizmos and Gadgets Cricket team has released the names of their players for its opening match against Upper Corentyne.

Rose Hall Town Gizmos and Gadgets – Delbert Hicks, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Jason Sinclair, Clinton Pestano, Shawn Perriera, Keith Simpson, Sylus Tyndall, Royston Crandon, Keon Sinclair, Chanderpaul Govindan, Collis Butts and Brandon Corlette.