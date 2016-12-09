Latest update December 9th, 2016 12:30 AM

Plans progressing for Kennard’s Turf Club Memorial Boxing Day Horse Race evtravaganza

Another year has rolled around and turfites are still reveling in the action packed encounters from the 2015 edition of the Annual Kennard’s Turf Club Memorial Boxing Day horse race meet.
They will be pleased to know that preparations are moving steadily apace and all systems are in place for a grand showdown when the event gets underway on Monday December 26 at the club’s track, Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice.
Seven potentially steamy encounters are carded for the day with prize monies exceeding $5.5M in cash, trophies and other incentives. The feature event for animals classified B and Lower carries a winning purse of $1.2M and trophy over nine furlongs.
Then there is the E and Lower race over six furlongs for a winning purse of $500,000 and trophy. The winner of the H and Lower event, over seven furlongs, pockets $250,000 and a trophy while the race among the 2-years-old, Guyana Bred animals, over six furlongs, attracts a first place purse of $220,000.
Several other races are on the cards including the J1 and Lower over six furlongs, the K and Lower, also over a similar distance and the final event, in the L category for non-winners, over five furlongs. This race will see the winner riding off with $130,000 and a trophy.
Activities will be conducted under the aegis of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority (GHRA) and the relevant rules apply. In the event that there are less than five horses entered for any event the club reserves the right to cancel or reframe that event.
Owners of horses must pay $5,000 for each horse at the time of entry or the horses will not be permitted to participate. It must also be noted that races will only attract a 3rd place prize when at least 5 horses grace the starting line; seven horses must enter the starting gates before fourth prize is handed out.
Entries close on Sunday December 18 and late entries will not be accepted. Interested persons may contact Secretary Niketa Ross (662-4668), Roopnarine Matadial (325-3192), Ivan Dipnarine (331-0316), Justice Cecil Kennard (623-7609, 225-4818, 226-1399), Fazal Habibulla (657-7010), Dennis Deroop (640-6396) or Compton Sancho (602-1567.

