Jagdeo scamps call Dr Nutten bluff

A scamp can never con another scamp. That is an old saying. Dr Nutten try to con de nation and de MPs pun de other side ketch him. Fuh de third time in three months Dr Nutten get skin up.

De story bout de bond come up again and Dr Nutten decide to bluff dem scamps pun de other side. He challenge a statement by de Chat-3 who tell de parliament that not one tablet in de bond. Dr Nutten jump up and holler, “You want bet. I gun carry y’all tomorrow and show you how much tablet deh inside.”

But knowing de Chat-3, he is always a hustler and a scamp, heself. He jump up and seh “You gun put thing tonight. Let’s go now and see it.”

Right away Dr Nutten start sweat. He didn’t get time to stammer. De Speaker seh “Done wid this sh**. Carry de people now.

When Dr Nutten hear that he seh he don’t have de key. Is then Jagdeo jump in and seh, “Don’t worry wid that. You know me class. I picked every lock in de treasury.”

De team went down and de lock get pick. Dem boys hear when Dr Nutten tun on de light was condom galore, lubricants fuh so and nuff empty fridge but not a single tablet.

Dem boys want to know who gun help him now. De last time when Dr Nutten lie, Soulja Bai send three people who dem boys believe was decent and honest. He send Moses, Trotty and Joe Shan to check pun de controversial bond.

When dem report back dem cover fuh Dr Nutten wid de dumbest of excuse that people will never fuhget. After yesterday, dem boys want to know who Soulja Bai gun send to defend Dr Nutten. Dem boys watching to see.

Dem boys also waiting to see wha Neil gun do. He went good, good at de Waterfalls paper but he ass like stinging nettle. He can’t sit down too lang. He go all about and end up at Soulja Bai paper. He carry he big boy style.

Dem boys hear he behave bigger than Soulja Bai—talking down to de Board. He get ee marching order. Dem boys hear when he pack up ee desk and pick up he bag, he pick up he padna and walk.

Talk half and watch him run back to de Waterfalls paper.