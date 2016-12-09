Forde and Farias to represent Guyana at XXIII CONCACAF Extraordinary Congress

Latest update December 9th, 2016 12:30 AM
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) would be represented at the XXIII CONCACAF Extraordinary
Congress scheduled for tomorrow in Miami, Florida by President Wayne Forde and Executive Committee Member, Ryan Farias who is also President of the Rupununi Football Association.
The federation in a release said that Farias and will be a first time participant at this level and was elated at the opportunity afforded him by the GFF.
‘I’m happy to be participating in this Congress; it is the first time that the hinterland will be at this forum and it demonstrates that the Rupununi Football Association is now being recognized as a fast, steady and growing organisation; it’s history in the making.”
The Executive who has been involved in football approximately twenty-six (26) years is also a Football Coach and Teacher by profession. “I’ve been involved in football as a player at St. Ignatius Football Club (1985-2006); represented them at Kashif &Shanghai for two years (one year as a player and the other as a coach) and has been an Executive Member of my association for about a year. I was also the Coach of the St. Ignatius Male Football team in the 2004 – 2016 period.”
