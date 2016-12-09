Farm overcome North Soesdyke by five wickets

Farm secured their place in the semi final of the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association 50-over tournament after completing a five-wicket victory over North Soesdyke last Sunday at Farm.

Batting first, North Soesdyke scored 192 all out in 37.1 overs. Rohan Sarjoo struck 69 while C. Johnson made 42 and S. Seepersaud 21. Oslyn Batson claimed 3-27 and K. Lawrence 3-28. Farm responded with 194-5 in 31.3 overs. S. Persaud stroked 58 while A. Peerbacchus got 46 and W. Bacchus 26; Kevin Leitch and R. Gangram had one wicket each.

The semi finals will be contested this weekend at Farm.