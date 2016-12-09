Farewell, Babita Sarjou

Latest update December 9th, 2016 12:30 AM
A son who never got a chance to really know his mother was among relatives and friends who yesterday bid farewell to Babita Sarjou, six years after she was murdered and buried in a shallow grave.
Shortly after 10.00 hrs, Sarjou’s remains were taken from the Lyken Funeral Parlour. Relatives then took the casket past the Barr Street, Kitty School that the ten-year-old son attends.
Mourners then stopped at her mother’s Timehri residence, before travelling to Kuru Kuru, where the remains were interred.
The remains were handed over to Sarjou’s relatives last week, after police received the results of DNA tests, which confirmed that the skeleton and other fragments that detectives dug up from a Campbellville backyard were indeed Sarjou’s.
Babita Sarjou, 28, vanished on the Diwali Night of November 4, 2010, after leaving her mother’s home at Timehri, East Bank Demerara.
On May 22, six years later, investigators dug up the skeletal remains of a female, from behind her estranged husband’s Seaforth Street, Campbellville residence.
Sarjou’s estranged partner, 38-year-old Sharadananda Narine, called “Anand”, and his accomplice, Darel Pronton, have been charged with her murder.
