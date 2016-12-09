Contractor shot, robbed of $16,000 and cell phone

Latest update December 9th, 2016 12:30 AM
Bandits shot a 22-year-old contractor in the thigh and escaped with $16,000 and two cell phones during a brazen robbery yesterday afternoon in Pattensen, Turkeyen.
A police release stated that Gavin Ramlall, of Chateau Margot, East Coast Demerara, and David Mangroo, 64, of Section ‘B’ Pattensen, Turkeyen, had purchased motor spares in Georgetown earlier in the day.
About 14:00hrs, Ramlall, who was driving a Toyota Tundra parked outside Mangroo’s residence, and the two men went into the yard.
Shortly afterwards, a man with a handgun and an unarmed accomplice approached the friends and demanded their valuables.
The victims handed over two cell phones and $16,000. When the robbers demanded the keys for the Tundra, Ramlall refused, and the gunman shot him in his right thigh.
Another robber arrived in a gold-coloured car and shattered the windows of the Tundra. The man then searched the vehicle but found nothing of value. The robbers then escaped in their car.
Ramlall was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation in a stable condition.
