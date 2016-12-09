Latest update December 9th, 2016 12:30 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Contractor shot, robbed of $16,000 and cell phone

Dec 09, 2016 News 0

Bandits shot a 22-year-old contractor in the thigh and escaped with $16,000 and two cell phones during a brazen robbery yesterday afternoon in Pattensen, Turkeyen.
A police release stated that Gavin Ramlall, of Chateau Margot, East Coast Demerara, and David Mangroo, 64, of Section ‘B’ Pattensen, Turkeyen, had purchased motor spares in Georgetown earlier in the day.
About 14:00hrs, Ramlall, who was driving a Toyota Tundra parked outside Mangroo’s residence, and the two men went into the yard.
Shortly afterwards, a man with a handgun and an unarmed accomplice approached the friends and demanded their valuables.
The victims handed over two cell phones and $16,000. When the robbers demanded the keys for the Tundra, Ramlall refused, and the gunman shot him in his right thigh.
Another robber arrived in a gold-coloured car and shattered the windows of the Tundra. The man then searched the vehicle but found nothing of value. The robbers then escaped in their car.
Ramlall was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation in a stable condition.

More in this category

Sports

Historic Day/Night game bowls off today at Providence ….Jaguars, Pride battle with pink balls

Historic Day/Night game bowls off today at Providence...

Dec 09, 2016

By Sean Devers Barbados Pride was the last team to beat Guyana Jaguars in Guyana when they won by two runs at Providence in 2014 but the next time they came here they were soundly beaten earlier this...
Read More
Budget allocation for sports almost doubles for 2017

Budget allocation for sports almost doubles for...

Dec 09, 2016

UDFA / UDFA GT Beer KO …Hi Stars thump Panthers 3-1; Eagles and Net Rockers draw

UDFA / UDFA GT Beer KO …Hi Stars thump...

Dec 09, 2016

Reds announce retirement from First-Class cricket Commentary

Reds announce retirement from First-Class cricket...

Dec 09, 2016

Farm overcome North Soesdyke by five wickets

Farm overcome North Soesdyke by five wickets

Dec 09, 2016

RHTY&SC/14th annual Busta Champion of Champions T20 starts on Sunday

RHTY&SC/14th annual Busta Champion of...

Dec 09, 2016

Tammechandra leads Super Power to victory

Tammechandra leads Super Power to victory

Dec 09, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • It is not the time!

    Sherod Duncan, the Deputy Mayor, should carefully pick his battles. He should withdraw from contesting the position... more

  • The dignity of the Obamas

    By Sir Ronald Sanders As Barack Obama’s Presidency of the United States of America enters its final weeks, there are... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch