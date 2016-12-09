Caribbean Development Boxing Tournament…Moore and Lewis dominate opponents as Guyanese boxers continue winning ways

Latest update December 9th, 2016 12:30 AM
A severe two fisted attack by Guyanese Lightweight (youth) boxer, Christopher Moore, sent Miguel
Diaz (Anguilla) reeling and forced the referee to call a halt to the proceedings in the early stages of the first round when action in the Caribbean Development Boxing Tournament continued in Bridgetown, Barbados last Wednesday evening.
Senior Coach, Sebert Blake, said that Moore is in top form and the confidence of winning his first bout spilled into the second as he wasted little time in establishing his dominance. Light/Welterweight pugilist, Colin Lewis, was also in winners’ row, unleashing a two fisted attack on Frederic Pierre (Guadeloupe) but could not put his man away. Nevertheless, he came away with a majority decision.
Yesterday morning, the boxers engaged in light work to maintain their rhythm and three of them were scheduled to be in action last night. They included Middleweight, Desmond Amsterdam, Flyweight (youth), Keevin Allicock and junior boxer, Isaiah Moore (46kgs).
The other boxers that comprise the team are Flyweight (youth), Keevin Allicock, and elite boxers, Super/Heavyweight Jason Barker, Middleweight, Lightweight, Joel Williamson, Light/Heavyweight, Markember Pierre, Bantamweight, Clairmonte Gibson and Flyweight, Kevin Allicock. Adrian Thomas and Clifton Moore are the two other Coaches.
Along with Guyana, the other participating countries are Barbados, St Lucia, Antigua, Jamaica, Anguilla, Dominica, Guadeloupe, St Maarten, Belize, French Guiana, Cayman Island, US Virgin Islands, Martinique and Grenada.
