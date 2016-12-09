Budget allocation for sports almost doubles for 2017

In a positive sign that Government remains interested in the development of sport in Guyana, the budget

allocations for Capital Expenditure was almost doubled for 2017, in a move that should allow the Sports Department to do much more.

Since taking office last year, the new Coalition Government placed sport as a Department within the Ministry of Education. The 2017 Budget was laid in Parliament on November 28, projecting increased allocations for sport in the New Year.

Dr. Nicolette Henry is the Minister of Education with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport and has been at the forefront of championing the need for more investment in sport. For Capital

Expenditure in sports, the ministry received $536,979,000 for 2017, compared to $295,460,000 it received for this year.

It means that sports got $241,519,000 more than it received in 2016, representing an increase of 82 percent for the Department. In addition, the National Sports Commission (NSC) was awarded $215,000,000 compared to $178,699,000 this year Current Expenditure.

The Commission also enjoyed an increase of $36,301,000, which works out to a 20 percent boost for 2017. The Director of Sport at the NSC is Christopher Jones.

The sports projects and activities that are listed under Capital in the Budget for 2017 include the following: (1) National Stadium – Rehabilitation of roof; (2) National Track and Field Centre – installation of warm up track, washroom facilities, bond, stands, lawn mower and trailer; (3) Cliff Anderson Sports Hall – Washroom facilities upgrade; (4) Colgrain Pool – Washroom, fence and lights; (5) National Racquet Centre – Changing Room; (6) National Gymnasium – General Upgrading; (7) National Aquatic Centre – provision for security building, lights and cleaning devices; (8) Ground Enhancement; (9) Purchase of vehicles, truck, sports gears and Gym equipment.