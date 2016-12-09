Latest update December 9th, 2016 12:30 AM

Boy, 11, dies after struck by speeding car

Dec 09, 2016

– driver flees scene

A first form student of Tagore Memorial Secondary School died yesterday afternoon on the

Dead: Simon Kendall, 11

No. 49 Public Road when he was struck by a speeding car.
Dead is Simon Kendall, 11, of Number 49 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.
A relative speaking to Kaieteur News disclosed that Kendall was walking along the roadway with his elder brother when two cars that were reportedly speeding, approached them on the public road. One vehicle allegedly overtook the other, and slammed into the boy, throwing him several feet in the air.
The lad was reportedly struck down two houses away from his home.
The boy’s brother narrowly escaped. The driver of the vehicle sped away after hitting Kendall.
The boy was still alive when relatives rushed to his assistance. He was transported to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he later succumbed.
He had sustained severe injuries to his back, feet, head and other parts of the body.
Meanwhile, reports reaching this publication have since indicated that the driver of the vehicle has been identified. Information gathered stated that the man, after escaping the scene, drove home and parked his vehicle and has since fled.
His brother is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

