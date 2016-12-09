APNU+AFC is first Govt. in Guyana’s history to impose 200 new tax measures -Teixeira

-MP calls on administration to withdraw oppressive budget

By Kiana Wilburg

The APNU+AFC Government will go down in Guyana’s history books for a number of things. And

being the first administration in the nation’s history to impose 200 new tax measures will perhaps resound as one of the most disquieting aspects of its record.

This is according to the Opposition’s Chief Whip, Gail Teixeira. She proffered this perspective during her presentation on the third day of debate on Budget 2017.

The Parliamentarian supported her colleagues in their condemnation of the Budget and the regressive measures being imposed on the Guyanese nation. She too, called for the withdrawal of the 2017 Budget and the removal of its unreasonable tax measures.

Teixeira said that the Opposition “stands ready to offer its knowledge, experience and expertise to bring a new Budget that will stimulate the economy and improve the quality of life of the citizenry”.

The Parliamentarian said that having listened to the 2017 Budget presentation by Finance Minister Winston Jordan, she was flabbergasted that the APNU+AFC government would “impose such an anti-people, anti-development budget on the people”.

“I am convinced that this budget has been conceived by a philosophically devoid, technically bureaucratic, unimaginative, uncreative, uncaring Cabinet,” Teixeira expressed.

The Parliamentarian said too, that this “I don’t care Government” appears to have “a narcissistic desire to demonstrate that it is different and known for a fresh start,” while denoting that all that came before it was of no value.

On that premise, Teixeira waded into the Government’s record since it took office.

The Opposition member said that the APNU+AFC government is the first to bring three budgets totaling $670B in 19 months, even though it tells the nation that it inherited a bankrupt state. In this regard, she commented, “So where did the money come from? Certainly not from loans and grants!”

Teixeira then disclosed that the coalition is the first government ever in the history of Guyana to impose 200 new tax measures; 143 in February, 2016 and 57 in December 2016. She added that it is the first to do so in a matter of 10 months.

Her colleagues agreed with her, while heckling that it warrants mention in the Guinness Book of World Records or to be featured on a segment of ‘Ripley’s Believe it or Not’.

Continuing along the same line of argument, the Opposition Chief Whip said that this is the first government to bring a budget that has been criticized so heavily by all and sundry, including supporters of its own. In this regard, she mentioned Financial Analyst and Chartered Accountant, Anand Goolsarran. Teixeira said that the columnist, who is no lover of the PPP, has even called the budget measures into question.

Teixeira also noted during her presentation, the concerns raised by the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association and the Guyana Women Miners Organization. The Opposition Member said that both groups have made it known that the Finance Minister has brought measures that will hasten the sector’s decline and that overall, the budget has no good news for miners.

Furthermore, Teixeira said that APNU+AFC has emerged as the first government to ignore the recommendations made by the private sector and other national stakeholders, including the labour movement, during the consultations on the Budgets for 2015, 2016 and 2017.

She said that it is also the first government to bring a budget while another one is still being implemented, and therefore bringing to the National Assembly an incomplete 2016 expenditure with no actual figures.

Teixeira continued, “This is the first government to bring a budget that is devoid of a developmental strategy to resolve the challenges that the country faces nationally, regionally and globally…It is the first government in two decades that is oblivious to the demands of the country, its peoples.”

The Opposition Chief Whip added, “It offers merely tinkering of the problems, a lazy, quick taxation-driven approach to development and a willingness to undermine the constitutional provisions such as Article 13 and those that protect rights of property, freedom of movement, freedom of association, freedom of speech.

An impassioned Teixeira also lashed out at the administration for sullying the nation’s record in keeping malnutrition and immunization figures at praiseworthy rates.

Teixeira reflected, “This was one of the flagships of our country… How dare you in a matter of 19 months put our country in this state? Put our children at risk? This is a shame. You have increased moderate and severe malnutrition in 19 months and you tell us about the good life? How dare you? This is your fresh start?”

The politician said that the aforementioned facts cannot be wished away no matter how many and which political spin doctors the Government enrolls to bring to their defence.