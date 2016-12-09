Latest update December 9th, 2016 12:30 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Albion cop dies two weeks after crashing into stray animals

Dec 09, 2016 News 0

A Subordinate Officer who was in charge of the Albion Police Station yesterday succumbed to injuries he sustained in an accident on November 20, last.

Dead: Satesh Narine

Dead: Satesh Narine

Corporal Satesh Narine died at the Georgetown Public Hospital yesterday afternoon.
According to officials, Narine was recovering well after the accident and relatives were hopeful that he would’ve pulled through, however their hopes were shattered after his condition took a downward spiral.
On the aforementioned date, Narine was driving along the Susannah Public Road when he crashed into two stray animals on the roadway.
His vehicle ploughed through the animals, killing them instantly, while his car, a Toyota Spacio, uprooted a tree and landed in the nearby trench.
Narine was reportedly heading home from his nightly duties when it is believed that he fell asleep at the wheel and subsequently lost control of his vehicle.
Narine sustained injuries to his spine, shoulders and head, in addition to internal injuries. He was picked up and rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital but due to the severity of his injuries, was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital.
Narine was described by colleagues as a dedicated worker who worked beyond the call of duty. He was also hailed as one that had a rounded personality. Corporal Narine was involved in scouting. He was also active in the technology field, assisting the force with technical work. Narine was also the best graduating student from his batch at the Felix Austin Police College, Adventure, Berbice, a few years ago. He excelled as a police officer and at an early stage was promoted to the rank of Corporal.
He leaves to mourn his wife, children, other relatives and friends.

More in this category

Sports

Historic Day/Night game bowls off today at Providence ….Jaguars, Pride battle with pink balls

Historic Day/Night game bowls off today at Providence...

Dec 09, 2016

By Sean Devers Barbados Pride was the last team to beat Guyana Jaguars in Guyana when they won by two runs at Providence in 2014 but the next time they came here they were soundly beaten earlier this...
Read More
Budget allocation for sports almost doubles for 2017

Budget allocation for sports almost doubles for...

Dec 09, 2016

UDFA / UDFA GT Beer KO …Hi Stars thump Panthers 3-1; Eagles and Net Rockers draw

UDFA / UDFA GT Beer KO …Hi Stars thump...

Dec 09, 2016

Reds announce retirement from First-Class cricket Commentary

Reds announce retirement from First-Class cricket...

Dec 09, 2016

Farm overcome North Soesdyke by five wickets

Farm overcome North Soesdyke by five wickets

Dec 09, 2016

RHTY&SC/14th annual Busta Champion of Champions T20 starts on Sunday

RHTY&SC/14th annual Busta Champion of...

Dec 09, 2016

Tammechandra leads Super Power to victory

Tammechandra leads Super Power to victory

Dec 09, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • It is not the time!

    Sherod Duncan, the Deputy Mayor, should carefully pick his battles. He should withdraw from contesting the position... more

  • The dignity of the Obamas

    By Sir Ronald Sanders As Barack Obama’s Presidency of the United States of America enters its final weeks, there are... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch