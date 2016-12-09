Albion cop dies two weeks after crashing into stray animals

A Subordinate Officer who was in charge of the Albion Police Station yesterday succumbed to injuries he sustained in an accident on November 20, last.

Corporal Satesh Narine died at the Georgetown Public Hospital yesterday afternoon.

According to officials, Narine was recovering well after the accident and relatives were hopeful that he would’ve pulled through, however their hopes were shattered after his condition took a downward spiral.

On the aforementioned date, Narine was driving along the Susannah Public Road when he crashed into two stray animals on the roadway.

His vehicle ploughed through the animals, killing them instantly, while his car, a Toyota Spacio, uprooted a tree and landed in the nearby trench.

Narine was reportedly heading home from his nightly duties when it is believed that he fell asleep at the wheel and subsequently lost control of his vehicle.

Narine sustained injuries to his spine, shoulders and head, in addition to internal injuries. He was picked up and rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital but due to the severity of his injuries, was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Narine was described by colleagues as a dedicated worker who worked beyond the call of duty. He was also hailed as one that had a rounded personality. Corporal Narine was involved in scouting. He was also active in the technology field, assisting the force with technical work. Narine was also the best graduating student from his batch at the Felix Austin Police College, Adventure, Berbice, a few years ago. He excelled as a police officer and at an early stage was promoted to the rank of Corporal.

He leaves to mourn his wife, children, other relatives and friends.