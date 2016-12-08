Woman convinced mark around dead son’s neck not made by jersey

Distraught mother, Kamiel Smith, has said that she is now in receipt of her son, Maurice Sumner’s, autopsy report which states that he died from asphyxiation (strangulation). She is however adamant that the mark around his neck could not have been made by a jersey.

Exhibiting pictures that highlighted a mark around her late son’s neck, Smith pointed out, “They(police) said that Maurice hang heself with he jersey, but if was the jersey, the mark would have been bigger. This mark is a fine mark, like a wire mark- there is no way that a jersey would make a mark like that.

Nineteen-year-old Maurice Sumner reportedly committed suicide two Thursdays ago, while in detention in the Mackenzie Police Station. But Smith is convinced that her son did not kill himself.

“Dying from strangulation don’t necessarily mean that he kill heself. Somebody else coulda do it, because he was a tall boy and the place where they said he was found (was) too low– he had to be sitting down, and nobody don’t hang deself sitting down!”

Sumner had been in police detention since Monday November 2, following an altercation with his uncle whom he allegedly chopped.

Smith said that she was coming back home from overseas to surprise him, but instead when she arrived in Guyana( Linden) she was the one in for the biggest surprise of her life!

“I come home to be with my son, to see him, because I hadn’t seen him in 11 years, but instead of meeting a living son, I meet a dead one.

I came here prepared to take him back with me, and I know that he would’ve been happy to see me, so why would he commit suicide?’

Smith said that Sumner, who lived with his father in Amelia’s Ward, was her only child. His grandmother, Dora Andrews, said that she had gone to the Mackenzie Police Station on the very Thursday that the incident occurred.

“I went to the police station to see my grandson that very Thursday, but when I asked to see him, a female officer told me that she couldn’t open the lockups then, because if she did, she would faint.”

Andrews recounted that she later went home, and at about 15:00 hrs that day, three police officers visited her home and told her that Maurice had committed suicide.

Her son, Maurice Snr, said that Maurice had been locked up, following an altercation with his uncle.

“Maurice jnr was on his way to work two Mondays ago, when while passing his grandmother house he overheard his uncle cussing out the grandmother.

So he went into the house and rebuked his uncle about abusing his grandmother and that is what started the whole thing. The uncle picked up a piece of iron and Maurice went for a cutlass. That is how he (uncle) end up getting chop.”

Sumner said that Maurice was kept in detention until his death on Thursday November 26.

According to a police report, Maurice Sumner jnr was discovered hanging in his cell at the Mackenzie Police Station. He was hanging from a grill bar with the jersey he had been wearing.

The discovery was made during a routine check by ranks.