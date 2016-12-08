UDFA/GT Beer KO Football Federal Winners Connection and Silver Shattas start on winning note

Three-time champions Federal Winners Connection, with a double from veteran forward Rawle ‘Boney’ Gittens, and Silver Shattas both recorded wins on the opening night of the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA), GT Beer Christmas football championship on Tuesday night at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground.

Following the opening ceremony which was attended by Banks DIH Communications Manager Troy Peters and Outdoor Events Manager Mortimer Stewart the reigning champions hammered Blueberry Hill 4-1 while Shattas turned back the challenge of Kwakwani Strikers 3-0.

From the opening whistle the Winners Connection were able to connect when in the 2nd minute striker Marlmalaque Davidson crossed the ball which was headed home by Keon Sears for a 1-0 lead.

But Orell Peters showed his promise getting inside to level the scores for Blueberry hill in the 9th minute. In the 24th minute, Marmalaque Davidson got into the fray, collecting a pass in the middle to score to go ahead goal for the champions.

By the end of the first half Gittens got his name on to the score sheet, netting on the stroke of half time which handed his side a 3-1 cushion.

Half an hour after play resumed veteran striker Gittens once again displayed his lethal side, collecting a through pass that was easily tucked into the back of the nets for a 4-1 advantage which they held to.

The second game was another where the beaten finalists last year, Silver Shattas came through unscathed, 3-0 winners over Kwakwani Strikers. Their victory was achieved through some excellent goals from their best players in forward Colwyn Drakes who started the scoring in the 9th minute, followed by goal number two in the 59th minute through Damian Williams.

The final goal on the stroke of fulltime came off the boot of defender Leon Clement.

Meanwhile, rivalry will continue tonight with another double header. Blueberry Hill will aim to salvage some pride when they face Botafago from 18.00hrs with the second game at 20.00hrs between Kwakwani Strikers and Milerock.