Trophy Stall Doubles Heat Up

Despite the poor conditions of the courts, players game out to support the Trophy Stall doubles tennis competition and to also have fun. This tournament over the years has provided an avenue for players to craft their doubles skills.

It always produces captivating tennis and this year continued the tradition of such matches at the National Racquet Centre and the results are as followed for the respective categories: Mixed Open Doubles – Mark McDonald and Nicola Ramdyhan had a tough match as they weathered the sun and their opponents, Leyland Leacock and Kizzy Richmond. McDonald and Ramdyhan who recently returned from the Inter-Guiana Games in good form made an assault of 6/0 in the first set, but the cunning play of Leacock held his team together with support from Richmond, who took the second set tiebreaker 6-4.

Building on the momentum they were able to keep a flicker of hope, however McDonald/Ramdyhan were proven to be tougher and eventually closed the set at 6/4. They face Shelly Ramdyhan and Robert Bostwick in the quarterfinals.

That team had a close brush with the prospect of elimination as junior Alexander Almeida and Sarah Klautky held a tight match to prove their potential as upcoming top players. The match went in favour of the seniors 6/7(7-1), 6/4, 6/3.

Khawn Rodney and Shawna Gentle defeated Joseph DeJonge and Fiona Bushell 7/5, 6/4 in another intense match. While, Jordan Beaton/Ciara Pooran defeated Stephen Bailey/Margaret Subryan 6/2, 6/1 comfortably. Philbert Clarke and Diana Bharat def. Ariel Khan and Nathalie Ramdyhan 6/0 7/6(7-2).

Men’s Open Doubles – Young Ridhwan Kasim and Adesh Khyyam showed that they have the making of strong players. Despite being down in the first set 5 love to senior players, Jamal Goodluck and Darren King, they held their nerves and played consistently to see a window of opportunity at 5/4.

However, they were outplayed by the more experienced players 6/4, 7/5. Top junior boys, Heimraj Resaul and Jordan Beaton made a clinical defeat against Robert Bostwick and Khalid Gobin, 6/0, 6/2.

Joshua and Jerimiah Kalekyezi def. Benjattan Osborne and Asif Subhan in a close three setter 5/7, 6/2, 6/2 in the round of 16. The brothers continued to heat the tennis scene in the quarterfinals when they faced top players Ronald Murray and Mark McDonald.

The brothers have done exceptionally well during this season as they improved their games. Though they presented exciting tennis, they fell short 4/6, 6/2, 6/1 in the quarterfinals. Oswin Coggins and Stephen Bailey were able to fend off Ravin Ramprasad and Shimron Lewis in a tight three setter that ended 6/4, 3/6, 6/1 Khalid Gobin and Robert Bostwick received a walkover from Philbert Clarke and Romario Chanderballi to book a spot in the quarterfinals of the men’s doubles.

Philip Squires/Joseph DeJonge defeated Alexander Almeida Sn./ Sandeep Chand 2/6 6/4 7/6 (7-5) in a nail biting match. Former top player, Squires, has a tricky Semifinal as he squares off with old rival, Anthony Downes who has partnered up with Jason Andrews.

Ladies Open Doubles – Nicola and Shelly Ramdyhan made light work of Shavani Persaud and Sarah Klautky 6/2, 6/1 as they lead the charge of a possible rematch with Afruica Gentle and Cristy Campbell. It is anticipated to be the ladies match of the year as the results can swing the year end rankings in either teams favour. Matches continue this weekend.