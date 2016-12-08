Thomas, Jones shine as Regal Masters, Wellman secure final berths Regal Allstars, Speedboat to renew rivalry in open final

Outstanding batting performances by Eric Thomas and Wayne Jones helped Regal Masters and Mike’s Wellman secured their places in the Masters final while Regal Allstars and Speed Boat will battle in the open final when the Regal Sport T20 Softball tournament ends on Sunday at The Demerara Cricket Club ground.

Regal Masters defeated Albion by five wickets in their semi final encounter played on Sunday last at DCC. Batting first, Albion scored 179 all out in 19.1 overs. I. Hussain made 45 and Anil Beharry 20. Mahendra Hardyal claimed 3-32; Fazleem Mohamed had 2-27 and Mahendra Arjune 2-37.

Thomas then slammed a fluent 66 as Regal responded with 182-5 in 15.2 overs. Raymond Harper hit 51 not out and Hardyal 29. John Sumair and I. Heralall took two wickets each.

Mike’s Wellman hammered Ariel by seven wickets in the other semi final encounter. Ariel managed 141 all out in 18.1 overs taking first strike. Extras contributed 35 while T. Ramotar and Dennis Mangru made 17 and 16 respectively.

Lester Thomas snared 3-29, Wayne Jones 2-23, Motilall Chumundatt 2-32. Wellman replied with 142-3 in 14 overs. Jones struck 52 while Latchman Kallicharran made 31 and Nandram Samlall 24.

In the open division, Regal Allstars overcame Herstelling by 14 runs. Regal scored 157-5, taking first knock after the game was reduced to 15 overs. Safraz Esau hit 32 not out, R. Ramnauth 29 and Navin Singh 27. Extras assisted with 34 as Ricky Sergeant picked up two wickets. Herstelling were bowled out for 143 in 19.1 overs in reply. Yunnis Yusuf hit 34 and Rawl Reid 22. Martin Dutchin captured 3-8 while Sewchand Budhu, Richard Latif and Sachin Singh had two each. Speed Boat beat Ariel in their semi final matchup.

The free entry competition will see the winners of both segments collecting a trophy and $100,000 and the runner-up a trophy and $25,000. The Masters final will commence at 10:00hrs while the open final which is deemed as a repeat of the Guyana Softball Cup 6 final will bowl off at 14:00hrs.