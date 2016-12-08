Somebody lying bout foreign currency

People can bet dem last dollar that nutten is ever straightforward in this country. If you see a man walking wid a limp don’t swear that he injure he foot. It could be that he trying to fool somebody.

De budget debate going on and all of a sudden people hollering how foreign currency short. But de people who mekking de claim mekking sure that nobody can’t claim that is dem people seh suh because dem have people in Trinidad, Venezuela, Barbados and Suriname who telling de world that if dem want foreign currency dem have to come to Guyana.

Dem boys seh that dem meet nuff business people, though, who claim that dem can’t get foreign currency through de bank. One man call a bank and de people tell him that dem can only give him $500 which can’t even buy a proppa shut.

Dem boys call a man from de Bank of Guyana who seh he is de boss and he name Gobin but by de time he done talk to dem boys ee tun Nobin.

When dem boys ask ee fuh money he seh ‘Nobin’. Dem ask him if he would give dem banks money, he seh, ‘Nobin’. Dem boys know that he always dancing to de politicians music.

When dem boys break de story bout de foreign currency crisis Jordan start sing. Ee pull in Nobin fuh back ee up. He start playing de same game wha Jagdeo, that scamp, teach him. Dem game is to mek demself look good and fool de nation. That is wha Jagdeo do all he life. Now Jordan coming wid de same thing. He dig one hole to full another.

He wuk wid Jagdeo in de Ministry of Finance. He and Jagdeo use to tell people that dem don’t lie. Yet dem still don’t tell de truth.

When that scamp Jagdeo was Finance Minister he tell ee party that he don’t have money to increase public servants salary. But when de public servants strike fuh nearly two months, he find de money to pay a 50 percent increase. That was money somebody did plan to tuck away.

Jordan is Finance Minister and he trying to play de game wha Jagdeo try pun Guyana—to lie. Dem banks seh US dollar scarce; Jordan seh ‘Not so.’ Somebody lying and people watching Jordan straight in ee face.

Talk half and hope dem really got US dollars.