Roadblock cops bust car with 20 kilos marijuana

Two persons are now in police custody after the car they were in was intercepted by ranks of the Guyana Police Force ‘B’ Division on the Number 5 Public Road, West Coast Berbice.
According to the Acting Divisional Commander Senior Superintendent Errol Watts, the car PSS 6939, a silver-coloured 212 driven by Gavin Sukhai, a 23-year-old of 118 Enmore North, East Coast Demerara was intercepted along the Number 5 Public Road during a routine roadblock by Traffic Ranks in the West Coast of Berbice.
The vehicle which also had another occupant, Noel Smith, 41, a Carpenter of Lot 30 Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara, was subjected to a search when two and a half bags of what was believed to be cannabis sativa (marijuana) was found.
According to Watts, the driver of the vehicle claimed that he was working private hire when he picked up Noel Smith. He stated that before they drove off, an unidentifiable male approached the vehicle with the bags. Smith then asked him to open the trunk of the vehicle to put the bag with the contents in. They then drove off and was eventually stopped at Number 5 West Coast Berbice.
The ranks performed a routine search and unearthed the drugs in the trunk. The driver denied knowing Smith and further denied any knowledge of the cannabis.
The contents of the bag totalled 29 Kg of Cannabis. Both men are in police custody and are expected to be charged shortly.

