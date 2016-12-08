Policemen injured as vehicle crashes during high speed chase

…two hospitalised

Four police constables were on Tuesday injured and their vehicle wrecked after it crashed into a lamp post just outside the Weldaad Police Station following a high speed chase on the West Coast Berbice public road.

Injured are the driver Devon Forrester, Odinga Wills, Travis Griffith and Darwin Hercules who are all from the Blairmont Police Station. Forrester and Hercules, remain hospitalized in a stable condition in the New Amsterdam hospital.

According to information, the four cops were conducting a stop and search exercise on the Cotton Tree Public Road, West Coast Berbice. During the exercise they stopped a Silver Grey Premio motor car with several suspicious-looking occupants inside. The car bore licence plate number HC 7223, which later turned out to be false.

As the ranks were about to conduct a search of the vehicle the driver drove away. The ranks boarded their Pickup PTT 9834 and gave chase. They reportedly contacted the Fort Wellington Police Station, but by the time the ranks at that station reacted the car had already sped past.

Weldaad was contacted and a roadblock was mounted. During the chase the police lost the car. Meanwhile, at the Weldaad Police station the car upon seeing the roadblock entered a side street and disappeared.

Disaster then struck. The road was wet and as the police vehicle upon approaching the Weldaad Police station swerved to avoid the obstacles on the road they crashed into a post at the side of the road. The impact severely damaged the vehicle .The ranks who were all in the cabin sustained injuries. They were taken out and rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital before being transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital for further treatment.

Forrester and Wills were said to have sustained the worst of the injuries and were listed as being in critical conditions.

In the meanwhile, the getaway car got stuck in the backlands and the occupants came out to push. They subsequently reentered their vehicle upon seeing another police vehicle. The result was that they left one of their cohorts stranded.

The man turned out to be murder accused and notorious convict, Sohan Busgith, of Limlair Village, Corentyne. Busgith has been charged on numerous occasions for several offences in the past, including murder committed on a member of the Guyana Fire Service. He told investigators that the car was carrying beef.

Investigations are continuing.