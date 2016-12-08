Mother of eight charged with arson

A 38-year- old mother of eight, Sharon Bacchus, also known as Sharon Stone, of Golden Fleece Village, West Coast Berbice, appeared before Magistrate Rhondel Weever, at the Fort Wellington Magistrate Court, yesterday, charged with deliberately setting fire to a dwelling house.

Bail was set at $100,000, and the accused will have to return to court on January 5.

According to reports, the dwelling house situated at Golden Fleece Village, West Coast Berbice, was occupied by Elton Bacchus, the spouse of the accused. The house, however, was the property of Mr.Tagepaul Mohan, Elton’s employer.

The man was granted occupancy of the house after his wife had evicted him from the matrimonial home. Their union bore three children.

On the night in question, Sunday October 2, last, around 21:00 hours, a woman was seen tampering with the lock to the building. She eventually gained access, and shortly afterward neighbours raised an alarm after they discovered that the house was on fire.

A fire tender from the Onverwagt outpost responded, but could do nothing to save the building which was completely destroyed.

The police were called in, and Sharon was deemed a person of interest. The file was sent to Georgetown, and upon advice of the DPP, a charge was made against Sharon Bacchus, estranged wife of the Elton Bacchus.