Man staying at ‘side chick’ remanded for armed robbery

The courtroom of Magistrate Faith McGusty was quite entertaining yesterday. A 25-year-old man who claims he resides in France and was staying here by his ‘side chick’ was remanded to prison for robbery under-arms until December 21.
Jason Adams had persons sniggering at responses he provided to questions asked by the Magistrate.
Adams is accused of robbing Baksh Mohamed of two cell phones valued $40,000, while armed with a hammer on December 6, at Brickdam, Georgetown. He pleaded not guilty.
The defendant professed his innocence and claimed that he served in the French Military as a sergeant. “I is a sergeant. Three stripes I got. I don’t live here…I stopping at Pegasus but staying at my side chick in Durban Street”, Adams told the court.
But no one bought his story, not even the Magistrate.
Adams stood uneasily in the prisoner’s dock. He moved about to see persons reaction as he provided the Magistrate with hilarious replies.
“You know who is me?” he asked Magistrate McGusty. “I’m from the Gaza…Kartel and me is family.”
Persons said that Adams court hearing was nothing less than a live comedy show. Although Adams claimed he lives in the French-speaking country, he was unable to recite a French term.
“Wee Wee”, he said in a loud tone. He had earlier shared out Dentyne mints to other prisoners.
Adam’s family had brought him before another Magistrate last week, pleading for a psychiatric evaluation to be done on him.
In 2014, he was charged with a series of robberies and assaults. However, Adams’s lawyer had claimed that he suffers from a nervous disorder and asked for him to be seen by a psychiatrist.
Adams was also charged with stealing plucked chickens from a Chinese Restaurant at Bourda, Georgetown in 2010.
