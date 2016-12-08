Latest update December 8th, 2016 12:20 AM

Guinness 'Greatest of the Streets' Futsal Competition Camp Street All Stars continue fairy tale run; Sparta Boss into quarter-finals

Dec 08, 2016 Sports 0

Broad Street Bullies Jimmy Gravesande (yellow bib) tries to go past a player from Camp Street All Stars during their encounter on Tuesday evening.

Broad Street Bullies Jimmy Gravesande (yellow bib) tries to go past a player from Camp Street All Stars during their encounter on Tuesday evening.

Camp Street All Stars continued their fairy tale run in this year’s Georgetown Zone of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Futsal Competition after taking another important scalp this time Broad Street Bullies via sudden death penalty kicks on Tuesday evening, at the National Cultural Centre Tarmac.
Regulation time failed to produce goals, but fans were entertained throughout the entire game as both teams’ manufactured excellent opportunities only to be denied by equally brilliant defending.
Reigning champions Sparta Boss also prevailed over Albouystown ‘A’ via a similar route, advancing 3-2 in sudden death penalty shootout, while Bent Street withstood a stern test from Stevedore Scheme, before winning 2-0 on penalty kicks.
The competition continues this evening with the final round of the round-robin phase at Demerara Park opposite Banks DIH. The night’s full results are as follows:
Game-1: Camp Street All-Stars-0 vs Broad Street Bullies-0 – Camp Street won 3-2 on sudden death kicks.
Game-2: Leopold Street-2 vs Up Like-7-1. Leopold Street scorer, Omallo Williams-4th and 15th minute. Up Like-7 scorer, Dwayne Lowe-20th minute.
Game-3: Queen Street Tiger Bay-1 vs Channel-9 Warriors-0; James Meredith-20th minute.
Game-4: Bent Street-1 vs Stevedore Scheme-1. Bent Street won 2-0 on penalty kicks. Bent scorer, Daniel Wilson-17th minute. Stevedore Scheme scorer, Keifer Brandt-10th minute.
Game-5: Festival City Warriors-0 vs North East La Penitence-1; Calvin Moore-21st minute.
Game-6: North Ruimveldt-0 vs Tucville-0. Tucville won 2-0 on penalty kicks.
Game-7: Back Circle-0 vs West Back Road-0. West Back Road won 3-1 on penalty kicks.
Game-8: Albouystown-A-0 vs Sparta Boss-0. Sparta won 3-2 on sudden death kicks.
Points Standings:
Team GP W L D GF GA GD Points
Camp Street All-Stars 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 6
Broad Street 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 3
Bent Street 2 1 1 0 2 3 -1 3
Stevedore Scheme 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 0
Group
Sparta Boss 2 2 0 0 1 0 +1 6
Queen Street Tiger Bay 2 2 0 0 1 0 +1 6
Albouystown 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
Channel-9 Warriors 2 0 2 0 0 2 -2 0
Group
Back Circle 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 3
North Ruimveldt 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 3
Tucville 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 3
West Back Road 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 3
Group
North East La Penitence 2 2 0 0 1 0 +1 6
Festival City Warriors 2 1 1 0 2 2 0 3
Leopold Street 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 3
Up Like-7 2 0 2 0 2 4 -2 0

