GPHC fetes children at annual Christmas tree light up

Dec 08, 2016

The countdown to the Christmas tree light up at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) was spectacular once again. Tuesday saw the third annual tree light up for the hospital in collaboration with the Guyana Lottery Company (GLC).

The towering Christmas tree was placed on the lawns of the hospital, near its New Market Street, Georgetown entrance.

The event attracted mostly patients of the Paediatric Ward. They were treated to a variety of snacks and toys.

Commemorating the event with the attendees were Mr. Ronald Charles, Finance Director of GPHC; Ms. Tracey Lewis, General Manager of GLC; Celeste Gordon, Assistant Director, Nursing Services; and Mr. Vic Insanally, Public Relations Consultant.

The event kicked off around 17:00hrs with the playing of Christmas carols by Colgrain Whyte, a local renowned steel-pan artist. The children were elated as they sang along, swaying from side to side.

Insanally told the gathering that this was the best day of the year for him. He quizzed the children on various Christmas songs and even recited versus from a few.

“I want you to remember always that the best Christmas happened a long, long time ago.”

Do you know the story of Bethlehem?” he asked the children.

“And when baby Jesus was born? The star and the three wise men? That was the best Christmas. You learn that story and you will have a lot to cherish in your life.”

Charles told those in attendance that the playing of Christmas carols on the radio drives his Christmas spirit. He said that seeing persons from the Salvation Army on the streets ringing bells and masqueraders reminds him of Christmas.

“What reminds you of Christmas?” Roberts asked.

“It is the sorrel, the black cake, the pepper pot?”

Roberts reminded all that Christmas is a time of hope. He said that this is a special time of the year when persons can go and share gifts and be merry.

He continued, “This is a special moment for me. I work with children a lot. I like children. To see you here is a joyous occasion for me.” Roberts related the story behind the Christmas tree and said the tree symbolizes life.

Tracey Lewis brought the curtain down on the programme.

She had the children all hyped and excited. Lewis said that the tradition of the Christmas tree light up at the hospital began three years ago, and added that she hopes the tree brings about love, peace and hope to everyone.

“And as you pass by or when you look out the window you can think and pause just for a moment to remember what the reason for the season is,” she added.

She extended gratitude to the doctors, nurses and administration at the hospital for taking care of the children. The children shouted, “five, four, three, two, one” before the lights on the tree was switched on. (Feona Morrison)

