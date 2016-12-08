Latest update December 8th, 2016 12:27 AM

Enmore double-wicket competition to be contested on Sunday

The Enmore Community Centre Cricket Club (ECCCC) will be hosting a 20-team knockout double-wicket competition for teams on the East Coast Demerara on Sunday. Teams will battle for several trophies and cash incentives in what promises to be an exciting day of cricket.
Double-wicket or “pairs” cricket is a form of cricket with two teams of two players each competing against each other for a limited number of overs.
A player getting out in this form of cricket continues to bat, but gets penalised where a stipulated number of runs is being deducted each time he gets out. Interested teams are being urged to register early in order to participate, contact can be made with any representative of ECCCC or call 646 2040 for more information on registration.
Cricket action will commence at 10:00hrs and there will also be a raffle amongst spectators during the course of the matches. This event is sponsored by several businessmen from Enmore.
Among the players expected to be on show are Chanderpaul Hemraj, Ameer Khan, Gavin Moriah, Bhaskar Yadram, Kamesh Yadram and Jermaine Martin.

