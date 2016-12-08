Domestic worker, 35, jailed for leaving children alone

A 35-year-old domestic worker and mother of 13 will spend the next six months in jail after being found guilty of three counts of child neglect by Magistrate Alex Moore at the New Amsterdam Magistrate Court on Monday.

The unrepresented woman, Venus Lalloo, commonly known as “Anita” had pleaded not guilty to the charges which stated that she willfully contributed to the neglect of her children, aged five, seven and ten, being in need of protective intervention, omitting to do so, whereby causing harm to the said children.

Following a trial, the court foisted a $100,000 fine on each count after finding the woman guilty as charged.

Unable to pay the $300,000 fine, the defendant opted to serve the alternative six months prison sentence.

The abuse came to light after villagers found the alleged victims on the Edinburgh seawall and alerted a welfare officer, who contacted the police.

The victims disclosed that their stepfather raped them and then told them to leave their home.