D’ Edward, Blairmont triumph in WBCA U-25 tourney

Dec 08, 2016

D’ Edward and Blairmont recorded victories when the West Berbice Cricket Association Under-15 two innings tournament continued recently. Host D’ Edward defeated Achievers by six wickets.
Achievers batted first and were skittled for 29; Akash Herilall grabbed 6-7. D’ Edward responded with 73 all out, Leonard Caleb took 7-23. Trailing by 44 runs, Achievers were bowled out for 74. Leonard Williams hit 41 and Adrian Samaroo got 16.
Hemraj Lalsa grabbed 5-12 and Lakraj Lalsa 5-14. Chasing 27 to win the host achieved their target for the loss of four wickets, Akash Heriall made 23.
In another game played at D’ Edward, the home team went down to Blairmont by an innings and 25 runs. Blairmont batted first and posted 215 while D’ Edward were sent packing for 75 in response. Trailing by 140, the home team was restricted to 115 in their second turn at the crease.
At Bush Lot, the home team and Achievers played to a draw. Achiever’s batted first and was bowled out for scored 148; Adrian Samaroo scored 39 and Tyres Carmichael 14. T. Babulall grabbed 5-39 and Latchmansingh Dhamna 2-45.
Bush Lot was bowled out for 136 in reply, Wazim Inshan stroked 59; D’Andrad Arthur had 3-38, Carmichael 3-39 and Krishna Seelall 2-16. Achiever’s made 136-9 declared batting a second time. Adrian Samaroo struck 65 not out. Chasing 148, Bush Lot reached 80-4 when play was halted due to bad light.

