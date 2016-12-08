Latest update December 8th, 2016 12:59 AM

Cops, suspected bandit trade bullets in churchyard

Dec 08, 2016

  • drops .38 revolver behind
The firearm that was recovered

A suspected bandit and the police traded gunfire Tuesday night in front the compound of the St. Phillips Anglican Church located at D’Urban and Smyth Streets, Georgetown.

The shooting occurred around 23:00 hrs in an area that has been considered as a major hot spot for robberies.

There are no reports of anyone being shot but the suspected bandit left a .38 revolver and three live rounds before fleeing the scene.

According to information received, the shootout occurred when members of a police foot patrol were confronted by the suspect, who discharged a round at them from his unlicensed firearm.

The ranks allegedly returned fire, causing the suspect to escape, dropping his weapon in the process.

In a press release, the Guyana Police Force said the ranks were in a small structure at the entrance of the church compound where several persons, who use the entrance to gain access to an adjoining street, have been victims of robberies.

Reports are that the suspect, upon seeing the cops, whipped out a handgun and discharged a round at the ranks, who returned fire.

Parishioners at the St. Phillips Anglican Church were robbed less than five years ago during a Sunday church service.

