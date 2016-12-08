Carjackers caught driving stolen vehicle

Three men who were accused of carjacking a Sheet Anchor teenager last Tuesday in the vicinity of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, were nabbed by police on Saturday. The car PTT 6559, a white Fielder wagon, was discovered on

Saturday last in Georgetown. This is according to Commander of B Division, Errol Watts.

He stated that officers in Georgetown acting on information stopped the car with the three occupants who were immediately taken into custody. According to the Commander, the number plate of the car was still the same with no changes.

An I.D parade that was conducted yesterday saw the three men being positively identified by the owner of the vehicle.

The men are all being held at the Reliance Police Station and are likely to be charged today.

Kalicharan Sookchan , 17, of Lot 98 Sheet Anchor Village, East Canje, Berbice stated in an interview last week that he had dropped off the owner of the car, Shawn Nandlall, at Pitt Street, New Amsterdam last Tuesday evening and was driving towards New Street, when he heard someone shout his name.

The teenager, who had denied that he was operating a private car as a taxi, said that he picked up the man that called out for him and took him to a location in Angoy’s Avenue.

Sookchan explained that he took the man to his destination and was asked to wait. However, shortly after, two other men along with the first occupant entered the car and ordered him to proceed to the Main Road in New Amsterdam.

He added that as he attempted to turn the car one of the men placed a gun to his head and ordered him out of the vehicle.

According to Sookchan, one of the men then took him to a bushy area not too far away from where he was and kept him there whilst the other two men allegedly went to refuel the vehicle. He was bound and taped during the ordeal.

After some time had elapsed the man guarding Kalicharran got tired of waiting for his other two accomplices and left the teen bound and taped in the bushes. The victim eventually escaped and sought help.